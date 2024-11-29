 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado
Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 10, Justin Barcia and the journey to find balance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_martinintv_241129_copy.jpg
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
nbc_cbb_thorntonhl_241129.jpg
Highlights: Thornton goes off in loss to Pitt
nbc_cbb_pittvosu_241129.jpg
Highlights: Pitt beats OSU on OT buzzer-beater

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw

November 29, 2024 05:42 PM
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Southampton's trip to Brighton, where the Saints nearly came away from the Amex with all three points until their potential game-winning goal was disallowed.
nbc_pl_martinintv_241129_copy.jpg
4:05
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
nbc_pl_hurzelerintv_241129.jpg
2:49
Hurzeler: Brighton punished against Southampton
nbc_pl_nogoaldiscussion_241129.jpg
3:41
Reacting to Saints’ controversial disallowed goal
nbc_pl_bhavssou_241129.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Southampton MWK 13
nbc_pl_bhavssousecondgoal_241129.jpg
1:19
Downes nets Southampton level at 1-1 with Brighton
nbc_pl_bhavssoufirstgoal_241129.jpg
1:06
Mitoma heads Brighton 1-0 ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_livvsmancitypreviewv2_241129.jpg
7:13
Can Man City find Liverpool’s vulnerability?
nbc_pl_barberintv_241129.jpg
9:37
Brighton’s Weir, Barber detail club’s success
Cisse.jpg
1:23
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_pst_livmc_241126.jpg
11:08
Liverpool v. Man City will be ‘absolutely massive’
nbc_pst_salahcontract_241126.jpg
12:16
Does Salah have a future at Liverpool?
nbc_pst_livrma_241126.jpg
8:52
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Real Madrid?
