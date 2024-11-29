Watch Now
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Southampton's trip to Brighton, where the Saints nearly came away from the Amex with all three points until their potential game-winning goal was disallowed.
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Southampton manager Russell Martin reacts to his side's controversial 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Amex.
Hurzeler: Brighton punished against Southampton
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler shares his thoughts following his side's frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Amex.
Reacting to Saints’ controversial disallowed goal
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Southampton's 1-1 draw against Brighton and discuss the Saints' disallowed goal in the second half at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Southampton MWK 13
Southampton gain a much-needed point, but could've had more in a controversial draw against Brighton at the Amex to kickoff Matchweek 13 action.
Downes nets Southampton level at 1-1 with Brighton
Flynn Downes finds the back of the net after a pair of blocks from Brighton to level Southampton 1-1 with Brighton at Amex Stadium.
Mitoma heads Brighton 1-0 ahead of Southampton
Kaoru Mitoma seals the gap inside of the box and heads Brighton 1-0 in front of Southampton by way of a beautiful cross at Amex Stadium.
