Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
The Cottagers won't go down without a fight as Tosin Adarabioyo guides his header into the Nottingham Forest goal to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the second half at the City Ground.
Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Dominic Calvert-Lewin snaps his horrid scoring drought with a powerful penalty late in the second half to put Everton level against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Nottingham Forest's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction following an impressive 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matcheek 31
Alexander Isak's impressive finish in the first half looked to be enough for the Magpies to secure three points, but the Toffees refused to give in as they earned a point from their visit to St. James' Park.
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
Justin Kluivert takes his time and blasts the Cherries in front of Crystal Palace late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham
Kurt Zouma rises up and powers his header into the back of the net off West Ham's set piece to get the Hammers back on level terms against Spurs at London Stadium.
Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level against Burnley
Rayan Ait-Nouri gets on the receiving end of Wolves' set piece to head his side level against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
Jacob Bruun Larsen reads the flight of the cross to perfection as he blasts Burnley ahead of Wolves in the first half at Turf Moor.
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
Fulham's defensive woes continue as Morgan Gibbs-White guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Nottingham Forest a 3-0 lead in the first half at the City Ground.
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
Tottenham catch the Hammers on the break as Timo Werner finds Brennan Johnson open in front of goal for a simple finish to get Spurs on the board against West Ham at London Stadium.
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
Chris Wood's long-range effort catches the Cottagers sleeping as Nottingham Forest take an early two-goal lead over Fulham at the City Ground.
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
Alexander Isak scores his 16th goal of the season as he dribbles through the Toffees' defense before he finds the back of the net to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead at St. James' Park.