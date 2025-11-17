 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Ohio State v Connecticut
UConn’s Reinvention: How depth and modern basketball are fueling a repeat push

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wembanyama_251117.jpg
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
nbc_roto_davis_251117.jpg
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Ohio State v Connecticut
UConn’s Reinvention: How depth and modern basketball are fueling a repeat push

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wembanyama_251117.jpg
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
nbc_roto_davis_251117.jpg
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11

November 17, 2025 02:20 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to a consequential Week 11 around the NFL and ponders who had the most disappointing loss.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_dps_timehasselbeck_251117.jpg
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
nbc_dps_baseballmvp_251114.jpg
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_wembanyama_251117.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
nbc_roto_davis_251117.jpg
01:30
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
nbc_roto_anunoby_251117.jpg
01:41
Anunoby ‘can’t be dropped’ despite injury
nbc_roto_white_251117.jpg
01:33
How White’s return impacts other Bulls guards
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_nba_okc_251117.jpg
09:59
Mitchell adds to Thunder’s ‘scary’ edge
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_251117.jpg
02:51
Sunday Scaries: Jackson, Herbert, Chase, McConkey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251117.jpg
01:22
Jeanty, Cowboys spread among MNF best bets
nbc_nbc_matchupstowatch_251117.jpg
04:50
Tune into MIL-CLE, PHX-POR this week
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251117.jpg
02:04
Weekend Warriors: Collins, Samuel, Watson
nbc_nba_askkb_251117.jpg
10:00
Unpacking directions for Hornets, Davis
barnes_mpx.jpg
02:44
Walsh, Barnes trending up with strong play
nbc_bte_steelersbearsV2_251117.jpg
02:02
Krick: ‘This game scares me,’ PIT vs. CHI preview
nbc_berry_chiefsoffense_251117.jpg
02:55
Chiefs’ offense is not the juggernaut it once was
nbc_ffhh_snfrecap_251117.jpg
02:42
Reviewing SNF’s lack of fantasy production
nbc_berry_denverrbs_251117.jpg
01:45
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting
nbc_nba_badteams_251117.jpg
04:57
Worst NBA teams bottoming out at historic level
nbc_nba_williegreenbadteams_251117.jpg
02:12
What is Pelicans’ plan after firing Green?
nbc_ffhh_ramsseahawks_251117.jpg
04:37
Recapping Rams-Seahawks after tight division game
nbc_berry_jacobybrissett_251117.jpg
04:02
Brissett ‘understands the assignment’ as AZ QB
nbc_ffhh_kittlepurdy_251117.jpg
04:39
Purdy gives 49ers offense an ‘extra dimension’
nbc_nba_dksegment_251117.jpg
04:30
Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play
nbc_nba_knicksecfavs_251117.jpg
08:42
Brown’s tweaks paying off for Knicks
nbc_ffhh_tetairoamcmillan_251117.jpg
02:38
McMillan is ‘a complete WR’ for Panthers offense
nbc_berry_penixjrlondon_251117.jpg
04:44
Atlanta Falcons offensive outlook after injuries
nbc_berry_tuckerandbucs_251117.jpg
06:25
Tucker ‘looked awesome’ for Buccaneers vs. Bills
nbc_bte_bucksatcavs_251117.jpg
01:57
Can the Bucks keep it close against the Cavaliers?
nbc_bte_patriotsatbengals_251117.jpg
01:51
Pick Patriots before the line changes vs. Bengals