Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury

Monday only featured six NBA games, but it did come with a lot of devastating news. Tyrese Haliburton exited early with a hamstring injury that forced him to be carried off the court by his teammates. The extent of the injury is unclear, but the best case scenario at this point is that he misses multiple weeks. There is certainly a chance that he is sidelined longer. For that reason, T.J. McConnell (20% rostered in Yahoo leagues) should be added everywhere. He played 26 minutes in his only start this season and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. However, he started six times last year and averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He will be worth a lot of FAAB if it means getting this level of a contributor on your squad.

While McConnell is the high-profile addition, Andrew Nembhard (6%) is the sneaky pickup that could also provide standard league value. While McConnell logged 25 minutes on Monday and posted a 12/4/7/2 line, Nembhard only played 12 minutes and added nine points and three assists. However, in a full game without Haliburton, he will play a larger role and be a decent source of assists and swipes.

The other bad news in the league came out shortly after Haliburton exited the game. Ja Morant is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after playing just nine games this season. While Luke Kennard (5%) got the start with Morant out for their last game, Vince Williams Jr. (10%) is the biggest winner here. He logged 37 minutes to Kennard’s 22 on Sunday and finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and three 3-pointers. He is quietly having an impactful season for Memphis after barely playing as a rookie.

Here are some other players to consider for this week:

Payton Pritchard- 5%

With Jayson Tatum sidelined on Monday, Pritchard played 23 minutes and posted a 14/7/3 line. The Celtics play a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday and have dealt with various injuries on the perimeter. There is a decent chance that at least one starter misses that game, which would open up bench minutes for Pritchard.

Jaden Ivey- 49%

While Ivey isn’t available in many leagues, he still isn’t rostered enough. If he is sitting on your waiver wire, he will be worth streaming on Tuesday with Cade Cunningham sidelined. While they believe that it isn’t a serious injury for Cade, he will miss at least one game and potentially a couple more.

Alec Burks- 15%

Like Ivey, Burks stands to benefit from Cade’s absence. He has contributed top-100 value over the past two weeks while scoring 17.4 points and knocking down 3.3 triples in 24.6 minutes per game.

Duop Reath- 22%

Reath has produced seventh round value over the past two weeks while playing 26.4 minutes per game. He logged 41 minutes in an overtime win in their last game, and he should play a large role on Tuesday with Deandre Ayton listed as doubtful. Jabari Walker, who is questionable to play with a knee issue, could cut into his minutes slightly. However, Reath should still be worth streaming until Ayton returns.