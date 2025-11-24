Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Vince Williams soars with Ja Morant sidelined

In the blink of an eye, we’re heading into Week 6 of the NBA season. Key injuries continue to mount, and fantasy managers should have a “next man up” mentality when scoping out the waiver wire.

Players featured in previous columns continue to thrive, and this week’s iteration features some familiar names as well as some new additions.

Here are the best waiver wire adds heading into the new week!

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets (47 percent rostered)

This will surely be the last week I’m able to feature Knueppel in this article, as his roster percentage will rise above the 50% cutoff. I’m shocked that he’s still available in more than half of all Yahoo! leagues, but there’s still time to snag him before it’s too late. The rookie’s numbers speak for themselves, as he’s proven to be more than just a specialist in the points and three-pointers categories.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks (42 percent rostered)

NAW is averaging a career-best 19.7 points per game this season, and he’s stepped it up on offense even more over the last week. He posted 26 points against the Suns on Sunday before going for 24 against the Pistons on Tuesday and erupting for 38 points against the Spurs on Thursday. Alexander-Walker cooled off on Saturday, but with Trae Young sidelined, NAW is going to see a ton of run for the foreseeable future, making him a strong add.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets (40 percent rostered)

Sheppard is another holdover from last week’s column, and like Knueppel, I’ll keep including him until he’s over 50% rostered. Sheppard continues to shine off the bench, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon. Over his last seven, he’s averaged 17.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.6 triples. His marvelous run culminated with a career-best 27 points in Friday’s narrow win over Denver.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (36 percent rostered)

Queen was the No. 1 pickup in last week’s Waiver Wire article, and fantasy managers who picked him up were handsomely rewarded. Queen’s production over his first two starts was solid, yet relatively modest, but he erupted in his next two starts, averaging 25 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots. Make no mistake about it, Queen is a MUST-ROSTER option with a sky-high ceiling who should be picked up now before he is snatched off the waiver wire.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (27 percent rostered)

Big Bobby P has consistently stepped up in a big way when Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed time, and fantasy managers should pick him up while the Greek Freak is sidelined. Portis started Thursday’s loss to the 76ers, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a triple across 28 minutes. He delivered an 18/7/2 line with four triples on Saturday, logging just 25 minutes. He’ll be a strong source of points and boards until Antetokounmpo returns.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (26 percent rostered)

Diabate was trending up heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Clippers, contributing meaningful production off the bench behind starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner suffered an ankle injury after just 11 minutes on Saturday, and Diabate’s fantasy value is far higher, as he has the potential to join Charlotte’s starting lineup. He’s averaged 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 22.9 minutes per game, so he has the potential to average a double-double with two blocks if given starter’s minutes.

Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs (22 percent rostered)

Barnes can burn you - there’s no denying that. We’ve seen him heat up in a hurry only to cool down just as quickly. His recent hot streak feels more sustainable, however, with Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Steph Castle sidelined. Barnes has been a starter all season, but his production has seen a noticeable spike since Wemby hit the sideline. Across his last three games, Barnes has averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 triples. Luke Kornet was a popular pickup when Wemby’s injury was announced, but Kornet just hasn’t been great in his three starts. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues, but don’t get too excited if you play in a standard league.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (20 percent rostered)

Ja Morant logged just six total minutes across Memphis’ last four games heading into Saturday’s matchup with Dallas, and the VW Bus was rolling all week. Williams Jr. averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples in that span, dishing 15 assists in Thursday’s win over Sacramento. Williams Jr. stayed productive on Saturday, producing a double-double with a 10/10/5/2 line. He didn’t pop off as a scorer, but he provided solid fantasy value thanks to elite rebounds, assists and steals. Williams Jr. doesn’t need to score at a high level to be relevant in standard leagues, but he has flashed upside in that department, too.

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns (20 percent rostered)

Phoenix has dealt with multiple backcourt injuries this season, and Gillespie has stepped up to answer the call. Over his last three games (all off the bench), Gillespie has contributed 18 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.0 triples. Despite coming off the bench, he’s been trusted in late-game situations, highlighted by his go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play in Friday’s one-point victory over the Timberwolves.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (18 percent rostered)

Christian Braun is out for multiple weeks, and Aaron Gordon re-aggravated his hamstring injury in Friday’s loss to Houston. That means Watson should see plenty of run moving forward. He’s seeing big minutes, and he’s been the most consistent of the replacement options for Braun and Gordon, offering a bit more in the box score than Cameron Johnson or Tim Hardaway Jr. THJ is worth a look if you need points and triples, but Watson’s stat lines are more well-rounded and better suited for category leagues.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (16 percent rostered)

Black is enjoying the most productive campaign of his brief NBA career with averages of 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and a triple across 27 minutes. He’s stepped it up on both ends of the court as of late, offering microwave offense and hounding defense, both of which have been beneficial for fantasy managers, particularly in category leagues.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (10 percent rostered)

Tyson has started seven of his 12 appearances this season, and the second-yar man out of Cal has put up strong numbers for Cleveland. He returned from a five-game absence on Friday and provided a 14/8/3 line with two triples, no turnovers and a 6-of-7 shooting mark. Tyson should continue to see meaningful minutes, and he’s worth rostering in standard leagues whether he’s starting or coming off the bench.

Others to consider: Jaden McDaniels (46%), Santi Aldama (44%), Dillon Brooks (42%), Neemias Queta (36%), Daniss Jenkins (28%), Moussa Diabate (25%), Jeremiah Fears (25%), Noah Clowney (20%), Tristan da Silva (18%), Luke Kornet (12%), Jay Huff (7%), Tim Hardaway Jr. (6%)