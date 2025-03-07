Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Waiver Wire: Quentin Grimes and Keon Ellis are among the priority adds

For many fantasy managers, Week 19 means the start of the postseason, when all the hard work crafting rosters may pay off with a league championship. For others, there’s still another week (or two) in the regular season. However, one thing that all fantasy managers have in common this time of year is the never-ending quest to find value on the waiver wire. With the “silly season” underway, some teams have prioritized player development and the draft lottery over winning games. And that’s a good place to start when seeking value this late in the season.

Priority Adds

1. Quentin Grimes

2. Zach Collins

3. Naji Marshall

4. Alexandre Sarr

5. Ty Jerome

6. Keon Ellis

7. Caris LeVert

8. Aaron Wiggins

9. Aaron Nesmith

10. Matas Buzelis

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (47%), Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers continue to trend in the wrong direction, having lost 12 of their last 13 games. And with Joel Embiid (knee) already done for the season, Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) have also missed time recently. It’s pretty clear that the priority now will be to do all that is possible to hold onto their first-round pick (top-6 protected), which has opened the door for Grimes to flourish. A top-100 player over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 three-pointers per game. What also boosts Grimes’ value is that the 76ers play four games in weeks 19, 20 and 21.

PF/C Alexandre Sarr (44%), Washington Wizards

Whether your fantasy playoffs begin during Week 19 or Week 20, the Wizards have a good schedule (12 games over three weeks). That makes the team’s young players, including Sarr, worth a look, even if the efficiency can be suspect. The rookie power forward/center has been an 11th-round player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks, and the playing time will (obviously) be there, provided he remains healthy. The Wizards remain well on their way to having the best odds in this spring’s draft lottery, and Sarr should be safe from a late-season shutdown.

PF/C Zach Collins (39%), Chicago Bulls

The Bulls may not necessarily “want” to be in the play-in tournament, but they’re well on their way to earning the 10-seed. His foul-plagued effort in Chicago’s March 6 win over the Magic notwithstanding, Collins has been one of the reasons the loss of Nikola Vucevic (calf) has not been a crippling blow. A sixth-round player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks, Collins has averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers per game. We’ll see what happens once Vucevic returns, but Collins is worth rostering until that time comes.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (37%), Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks play three games during weeks 20 and 21, but they’ve got four during Week 19. And LeVert, a top-100 player over the past two weeks, is worth the risk due to his role in Atlanta. He has averaged 16.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the foul line. Atlanta’s playoff schedule isn’t great, but LeVert’s recent play makes him a worthwhile add.

PG/SG Ty Jerome (30%), Cleveland Cavaliers

Jerome has been one of the best reserves in the NBA this season, and the Cavaliers’ place in the standings makes him a player worth picking up for the fantasy playoffs. Cleveland leads Boston by eight games in the loss column, which may result in some of the stars getting the occasional night off ahead of the postseason. More often than not, that means Jerome’s role expands, even if he remains with the bench unit. Over the past two weeks, he has been a top-50 player in nine-cat formats.

SG/SF Naji Marshall (29%), Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks’ injury report is loaded with key names, and Kyrie Irving’s season-ending knee injury may force the front office to decide on Anthony Davis’ availability as he continues to recover from a strained adductor. Marshall, an 11th-round player over the past two weeks, is one of the players well-positioned to benefit from the absences. In the first game Dallas played after Irving’s injury, Marshall recorded a line of 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two three-pointers in a March 5 loss to the Bucks. Stat lines like that may not become the norm for Naji, but he’s in the midst of the best season of his NBA career and has shown no signs of slowing down.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (29%), Utah Jazz

Due to how the Jazz have handled the availability of its established veterans, Filipowski is not guaranteed to start every night. However, the minutes have been there regardless of place within the rotation for the rookie, who has recorded 48 points, 21 rebounds and five three-pointers in his last two games (and three double-doubles in his last four). Of course, it would be nice to get some defensive production out of Filipowski, but the offensive skill cannot be ignored. And with the Jazz having the second-worst record in the NBA, he should play plenty down the stretch.

SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (26%), Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are in a position similar to the Cavaliers, as they head into the fantasy playoff weeks well ahead of their competition in the Western Conference standings. However, Wiggins does not need injuries or rest-related absences to boost his fantasy value. Over the past month, he has averaged 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 three-pointers, which has been suitable for eighth-round value in eight-cat formats. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Wiggins has been a valuable member of the Thunder rotation.

PF/C Bol Bol (26%), Phoenix Suns

While he did struggle in the Suns’ March 4 win over the Clippers, playing only nine minutes, Bol has been productive over the last month. During this stretch, he has averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in eight-cat formats, ranking just outside the top 100. Bol has played well enough to earn (and maintain) a place in the Suns’ starting lineup, which has been a positive development for a team that has largely been a disappointment this season.

SF/PF Aaron Nesmith (24%), Indiana Pacers

Nesmith returned to the Pacers’ starting lineup on February 11 and has put up solid numbers since. In 10 games, he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers, shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 93.8 percent from the foul line. That production has been good for top-100 value in nine-cat formats, with only Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner being better among Pacers players. And the Pacers have a good schedule for the fantasy playoffs, playing four games in weeks 19, 20, 21 and 22.

SG/SF Keon Ellis (22%), Sacramento Kings

Already without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), the Kings lost starting guard Malik Monk to a sprained toe before their March 5 loss to the Nuggets. Ellis moved into the starting five, finishing with a modest stat line (11/7/3/2/2 with one three-pointer) in 39 minutes. However, he has been a top 75 player over the last month, so the value was already there. If Ellis approaches 40 minutes with Monk sidelined, he must be added, even with the Kings only playing three games during Week 19 (they’ll play four in weeks 20, 21 and 22).

SF/PF Matas Buzelis (21%), Chicago Bulls

While Buzelis’ production hasn’t been groundbreaking, as he’s ranked outside the top 150 in eight- and nine-cat formats over the past month, the rookie remains in the Bulls’ starting lineup. He has reached double figures in four straight and six of his last seven games, and Buzelis matched his career-high with three blocked shots in Chicago’s March 6 win over Orlando. The negative regarding fantasy basketball is the schedule, as the Bulls play three games in weeks 19 and 21.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (12%), Washington Wizards

Like Sarr, George should not be at any risk of a late-season shutdown. He’s a rookie who needs to continue to get game reps, and the rookie wing has been a fixture in the starting lineup since January 25. Over the past two weeks, George has provided eighth-round value in eight-cat formats, averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers per game. The combination of playing time and a good schedule makes George a player who should be added ahead of the fantasy playoffs.