Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Keegan Murray Thriving as King of Sacramento

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

The Warriors, Rockets, Heat, Magic, Trail Blazers and Wizards only play once this weekend. In order to maximize your opportunities, avoid those teams if you’re deciding between a few options.

Absolute Must-Start: Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan said that the Kings are Murray’s team . Through four games, that is holding true, as he is posting career bests in every category except for three-pointers. Now, they get matchups with the Jazz and Grizzlies, with both teams sitting in the top-five for most three-pointers allowed per game in November. Murray is proving that he’s way more than just a deep-range specialist for fantasy managers, but he is also Sacramento’s best shooting threat. He’s available in 54 percent of Yahoo! leagues currently, so if he’s sitting on your waiver wire, add him and get ready to enjoy a big weekend.

Guards:

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin has been quieter recently, but this is a great weekend for him to get back on track. They play the Wizards and Bulls, with Washington ranking fourth in pace in November and Chicago ranking second. Indiana also plays fast, so there should be plenty of shots for Mathurin. He had scored at least 20 points in every game prior to their last two games, and this weekend should result in him getting back on track.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Williams has been awesome as a starter with Ja Morant (calf) sidelined. He has started the last five games and averaged 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The shooting hasn’t been there, but he may be able to get back on track against the Clippers and Kings this weekend, with both teams posting a bottom-five defensive rating in November. Whether he gets his shot going or not, the dimes will continue to make him worth streaming.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Rollins is a must-roster player in every format at this point, but this weekend should be a big one for him. They’ll take on the Knicks, who have allowed the third-most three-pointers per game this season, and the Nets, who have the worst defensive rating in the league this season. Brooklyn has been a little better recently, but they still rank near the bottom of the league in November. Plus, Giannis is still questionable to play; he was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s game and was ultimately ruled out.

Forwards:

Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Hart saw a bump in minutes when OG Anunoby went down with a hamstring injury, but he only moved into the starting unit for the last two games. During those, he averaged 14.5 points, 10 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game. Matchups with the Bucks and Raptors aren’t favorable, though it would help if Giannis Antetokounmpo remained out for at least one more game. At this point, Hart is playing too well for it to matter who he’s playing against.

Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Detroit will take on the Magic and Heat this weekend, and while Orlando has been a tough defense once again this year, playing Miami has been a recipe for success. The Heat lead the league in pace this season, which typically leads to big statistical performances for everyone on both teams. Harris has been solid since returning from a nine-game absence with an ankle. It’s worth noting this is a back-to-back for the Pistons, so if Harris sits out against Miami, Isaiah Stewart will likely start and have just as much upside.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

With Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon both sidelined, Watson has thrived as a starter over the last six games, averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block and 2.3 three-pointers while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. That includes a 32/12 double-double and a 27-point outing in Denver’s last game. Matchups with the Spurs and Suns aren’t ideal, but Watson has been too good for that to be a limiting factor.

Centers:

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers

Drummond should be rostered as long as Joel Embiid is unavailable, and this weekend provides him with an opportunity to shine. Matchups with the Nets and Hawks, who both rank in the bottom five in rebounding percentage. Drummond has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in seven of his eight starts this year; the one time he didn’t, it was because he was limited to 18 minutes by foul trouble.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

I’ve been low on Jackson all season, but I think he has a great opportunity this weekend. They take on the Wizards and Bulls, who allow the most and second-most points in the paint per game this season. In November, both teams rank in the top three in most rebounds allowed per game. This is a recipe for a great weekend for Jackson, who has been largely underwhelming this year.

Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

Ayton is probable to return to the lineup on Friday after missing a game with a knee contusion, and the matchup is perfect. Games against the Mavericks and Pelicans are ideal; Dallas has allowed the second-most rebounds per game this season and the third-most points in the paint per game. As far as the New Orleans game, Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting against them just two weeks ago.