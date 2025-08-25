Ten players to watch during FIBA EuroBasket

While there’s been no NBA action since the end of the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, there’s been plenty of international action for basketball fans and fantasy enthusiasts to occupy themselves with. AfroBasket was completed over the weekend, with Senegal taking home gold, while there are also senior men’s competitions in the Americas (AmeriCup) and Asia. However, FIBA EuroBasket, which begins on August 27, stands to receive the most attention.

Spain has won four of the last six tournaments, including three of the last five since the event expanded to 24 countries. There will be plenty of competition as Spain looks to retain its title, and there may also be some fantasy takeaways despite international play (and player roles) differing from the NBA game. Here’s a look at ten players worth tracking in EuroBasket, beginning with a Lakers star who has reportedly worked himself into excellent physical condition.

1. G Luka Dončić, Slovenia (Los Angeles Lakers)

Dončić was the subject of a Men’s Health feature, and with good reason, as his fitness has been a conversation point throughout his NBA career. With LeBron James turning 41 in December, it’s clear that Dončić will be the player the Lakers focus their roster build on moving forward. While Slovenia did not medal in the 2022 event, Dončić and Goran Dragic led the team to gold in 2017, with the latter torching Serbia for 35 points in the final. Dončić will once again lead the way for Slovenia, and while the numbers will be watched, his conditioning and health will be observed with far greater scrutiny. At worst, he’ll be a top-5 pick in fantasy drafts, and Dončić’s price in salary leagues should remain high.

2. F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece (Milwaukee Bucks)

Antetokounmpo will once again represent Greece, but the questions surrounding his future in Milwaukee remain a point of conversation. However, most of the chatter has come from outside of Milwaukee, and there’s been nothing from Giannis. Will he have anything to say once EuroBasket concludes? We’ll see. Regarding his fantasy value, only a catastrophic injury would change anything for him heading into the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players to have rostered in fantasy basketball, especially if you’re punting free-throw percentage.

3. C Nikola Jokić, Serbia (Denver Nuggets)

We all know what Jokić brings to the table in fantasy basketball; he’s finished atop the rankings in per-game value four of the last five seasons, and he’s been first or second in total value in five straight. Like Slovenia, Serbia failed to medal at the previous EuroBasket after doing so in 2017, and they won bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. With Jokić leading the way, Serbia stands to be one of the favorites to medal this summer. From an NBA standpoint, the Nuggets made some needed upgrades this offseason, acquiring Cameron Johnson from the Nets and strengthening the bench with the additions of Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas. Jokic should again be a top-3 pick in fantasy drafts, regardless of format, and nothing outside of a serious injury suffered during EuroBasket would change that.

4. C Alperen Sengun, Türkiye (Houston Rockets)

Regarding roster upgrades, the Rockets also made one this summer, acquiring Kevin Durant from the Suns in a package that included Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. How does this impact Sengun? He’s averaged 5.0 and 4.9 assists per game the last two seasons, and that’s with the Rockets’ lack of consistent perimeter shooters. Adding a shooter of Durant’s caliber may raise Sengun’s ceiling as a facilitator, either through KD’s makes or the other Rockets getting cleaner looks themselves. Sengun’s fantasy value took a hit last season, due primarily to his scoring decreasing by two points per game. However, he shot nearly 54 percent from the field and averaged a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game. A top-50 player in eight-cat formats, Sengun can offer similar production in 2025-26, even with the addition of Durant and Amen Thompson potentially figuring more prominently in the offense.

5. F/C Kristaps Porziņģis, Latvia (Atlanta Hawks)

With Porzingis heading into a contract year and the Celtics looking to reset their finances following the Jayson Tatum injury, it was clear that KP would be on the move. Boston traded him to Atlanta, where the question this summer is whether Porzingis will start alongside Onyeka Okongwu or if one of them will come off the bench. While a valuable fantasy option when available, Porzingis only played in 42 games last season, and stamina was an issue following a late-season illness. Porzingis has looked healthy in Latvia’s pre-tournament exhibitions, which is a good sign. However, an excellent tournament would go a long way toward addressing the concerns of fantasy managers unsure of when they should draft Porzingis.

6. F Franz Wagner, Germany (Orlando Magic)

While injury limited Wagner to 60 games last season, he offered excellent category league value when healthy, ranking within the top-50 in eight- and nine-cat formats. Not only does he have the opportunity to use EuroBasket as a springboard into the 2025-26 season, but the Magic forward will look to lead the reigning FIBA Basketball World Cup champions to their first continental title since 1993 (Germany won bronze in 2022). Wagner finished last season with improved averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the foul line. While teammate Paolo Banchero has been the preferred target in early mock drafts I’ve participated in, do not sleep on Wagner. A good performance in EuroBasket would likely boost his fantasy value.

7. F Lauri Markkanen, Finland (Utah Jazz)

If his run through Finland’s exhibitions was an indication of what’s to come, Markkanen will put up some gaudy point totals. Whether it’s enough to get Finland out of the group stage may be another matter. As for Markkanen’s fantasy prospects in 2025-26, one cannot blame managers willing to look elsewhere for value. With Utah seemingly intent on doing whatever it took to land Cooper Flagg, Markkanen was limited to 47 games due to injury, and his production slipped when he did play. The talent needed to bounce back is undoubtedly there, but how much Markkanen does for the Jazz next season may be out of his hands if the front office decides to once again take the approach of playing the draft lottery odds.

8. F Deni Avdija, Israel (Portland Trail Blazers)

After a solid 2023-24 season with the Wizards, Avdija took another step forward in his first season with the Trail Blazers. Beginning the season as a reserve, he would eventually move into the starting lineup for good in late December. A late-round pick based on his Yahoo! ADP, Avdija was close to a top-75 player in eight-cat per-game value and was ranked within that threshold in totals. A question for him that won’t be answered during EuroBasket is what Portland’s starting lineup will look like now that Jerami Grant is healthy. Will Avdija begin the season as a starter, or will he come off the bench? Regardless of the place within the rotation, he’ll still offer solid value, but being a starter raises Avdija’s ceiling as an all-around playmaker for himself and his teammates.

9. F/C Santi Aldama, Spain (Memphis Grizzlies)

Initially a player worth taking a late-round filer on, Aldama’s fantasy value is impacted by starters Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe) and Zach Edey (ankle) undergoing offseason surgeries. Neither is guaranteed to be ready for the start of the Grizzlies’ training camp, which raises Aldama’s value in fantasy drafts. Last season, he was ranked just outside the top-100 in eight- and nine-cat formats; good luck getting him in drafts beyond that threshold due to the Jackson and Edey injuries. Aldama is coming off a season in which he posted career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers despite playing 25.5 minutes per game.

10. F/C Alexandre Sarr, France

France’s EuroBasket squad includes the top two picks in last summer’s draft, but Sarr stands to hold a more significant role with his NBA team next season than Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher. Finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, Sarr appeared in 67 games for the Wizards, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers. However, inefficient shooting negatively impacted his fantasy value, with Sarr barely being a top-150 player in eight-cat formats. Next season will be another rebuild for the Wizards, so the opportunities will be there for the team’s younger players. However, fantasy managers will need a more efficient Sarr to receive solid value on their investment.

Others to watch: G Dennis Schröder, Germany (Sacramento Kings), C Nikola Vučević, Montenegro (Chicago Bulls), F Pelle Larsson, Sweden (Miami Heat), G/F Bilal Coulibaly, France (Washington Wizards), G/F Zaccharie Risacher, France (Atlanta Hawks)