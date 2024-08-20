Solheim Cup
There was a lot of fun to be had at the 19th Solheim Cup. The U.S. just had a little bit more.
There were a number of ways a U.S. win could have played out on Sunday, but the Americans ultimately got what they wanted.
How the U.S. defeated Europe to win the 19th Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones GC.
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in fourball match play.
The Americans enter singles leading by a four points, which equals the largest deficit ever overcome in a Solheim Cup.
Carlota Ciganda references the 2012 Ryder Cup “Miracle at Medinah” and believes Team Europe can make a similar comeback on the final day of the Solheim Cup after she and Emily Pederson won their Day 2 match 2&1.
Megan Khang and Alison Lee talk about their relationship after winning their Day 2 Solheim Cup match 4&3 and how much fun they having at the competition.
Megan Khang pulled a “wait for it” routine when her putt hung on the edge of the cup and was rewarded at the Solheim Cup.
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in foursomes match play.
The American contingent goes crazy after Allison Lee holes out from the fairway at the Solheim Cup.
The matchups for Saturday afternoon’s fourball matches in the Solheim Cup.
Korda joked Saturday after winning her third match of this Solheim Cup that she had an alter ego.