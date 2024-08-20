 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame
On-campus games are the best part of the new College Football Playoff. We need more
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Notre Dame protects home field in new postseason era with first playoff win, 27-17 over Indiana
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Nye, Green lead balanced Alabama in 82-67 win over No. 15 Michigan State women for the Spartans’ first loss

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_leonardintv_241221.jpg
Leonard: Notre Dame ‘is something special’
nbc_cfb_cignettiintv_241221.jpg
Cignetti: Indiana ‘made a lot of people proud’
nbc_fnia_dungybowlesintv_241220.jpg
Film room analysis with Bucs head coach Bowles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Solheim Cup exemplified by singing, dancing and tears
There was a lot of fun to be had at the 19th Solheim Cup. The U.S. just had a little bit more.
Solheim Cup
U.S. finally gets the headline it wants: Americans win Solheim Cup
There were a number of ways a U.S. win could have played out on Sunday, but the Americans ultimately got what they wanted.
GOLF: SEP 15 Solheim Cup
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles
The Solheim Cup - Round One
After playing every match in first two Solheim Cups, Leona Maguire sits all Saturday
lee_caddie_screengrab.jpg
Why caddies ripped off shirts and bibs in reaction to Alison Lee’s hole-out at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheimfoursomeday2_240914.jpg
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 3 singles matchups, tee times and how to watch

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
07:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
06:27
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_golf_solheimfinal_240915.jpg
15:32
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 3 Singles
nbc_golf_solheim_thompsonint_240915.jpg
01:10
Thompson: ‘No words’ to describe Solheim Cup win
nbc_golf_solheim_lewisint_240915.jpg
56
Lewis was ‘hoping and praying’ at Solheim finish
nbc_golf_solheim_finalshotwin_240915.jpg
01:36
Vu clinches Solheim Cup for U.S.
nbc_golf_charleyendingv2_240915.jpg
01:18
Hull puts ‘exclamation point’ on win over Korda
nbc_golf_norholeout_240915.jpg
45
Nordqvist finds bottom of cup from fairway

MORE SOLHEIM CUP

Solheim Cup
U.S. beats Europe to win Solheim Cup for first time since 2017
How the U.S. defeated Europe to win the 19th Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones GC.
nbc_golf_solheimrd2_240914.jpg
14:00
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Fourball
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in fourball match play.
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
2024 Solheim Cup: Europe fights to split another session, but U.S. on brink of victory
The Americans enter singles leading by a four points, which equals the largest deficit ever overcome in a Solheim Cup.
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
01:50
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
Carlota Ciganda references the 2012 Ryder Cup “Miracle at Medinah” and believes Team Europe can make a similar comeback on the final day of the Solheim Cup after she and Emily Pederson won their Day 2 match 2&1.
nbc_golf_solheim_khangleeint_240914.jpg
01:16
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
Megan Khang and Alison Lee talk about their relationship after winning their Day 2 Solheim Cup match 4&3 and how much fun they having at the competition.
khang_putt.jpg
39
Khang’s hangs on lip for eternity before dropping
Megan Khang pulled a “wait for it” routine when her putt hung on the edge of the cup and was rewarded at the Solheim Cup.
nbc_golf_solheimfoursomeday2_240914.jpg
12:01
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Foursomes
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in foursomes match play.
nbc_golf_leeholeout_240914.jpg
57
U.S. side goes wild as Lee cashes out from fairway
The American contingent goes crazy after Allison Lee holes out from the fairway at the Solheim Cup.
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 2 fourball pairings and tee times; U.S. sits 3-0 pair
The matchups for Saturday afternoon’s fourball matches in the Solheim Cup.
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
Nelly Korda’s alter ego ‘Norry’ wins again, remains perfect in 2024 Solheim Cup
Korda joked Saturday after winning her third match of this Solheim Cup that she had an alter ego.