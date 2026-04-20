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NBA Playoff Highlights

How to watch Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks, Game 2: TV, live stream info for Monday’s NBA playoff game

  
Published April 20, 2026 12:49 AM

The NBA playoffs on NBC continue Monday night as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks meet in Game 2 of their playoff series.

The Knicks took a 1-0 series lead with a 113-102 home win Sunday over Atlanta. All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson had a game-high 28 points.

The Hawks were led by by 26 points by CJ McCollum.

See below for additional information on the Hawks-Knicks game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks, Game 2:

  • When: Monday, April 20
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Announcing team: Noah Eagle (play by play), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter)
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
  • Series: Knicks lead 1-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

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Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks game preview:

The opener to a playoff series has been critical for both of these teams in the past: The Hawks are 3-38 in series when they trail 1-0, and the Knicks hold a 36-8 edge in series when they win Game 1. Atlanta is 0-21 when falling behind 2-0 in best-of-7 series.

In the regular season, the Knicks won two of three from the Hawks, and the road team won in all three games. New York has won six of the past seven against Atlanta.

With his 29th career playoff game of at least 25 points, Brunson tied Hall of Famer Walt Frazier for second-most in franchise history (trailing only Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing with 43). Karl-Anthony Towns helped Brunson late in the game, scoring 19 of 25 points in the second half (including a team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter). It was the fourth time that Brunson and Towns each scored at least 25 points in the same playoff game, tying Patrick Ewing and John Starks for the most playoff games by a duo with at least 25 points apiece in franchise history.

Along with McCollum, Jalen Johnson (23 points), Onyeka Okongwu (19 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17 points) also scored in double figures for the Hawks in Game 1. No other Atlanta player had more than eight points.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Ludacris, NBC Sports team up for ‘It’s Time’ spot promoting NBA Playoffs return to NBC

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

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