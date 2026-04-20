How to watch Toronto Raptors-Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2: TV, live stream info for Monday’s NBA playoff game

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers kick off a tripleheader of NBA playoff games Monday night on NBC Sports platforms.

The Raptors won all three regular-season meetings, but the Cavaliers romped to a 126-113 victory in Game 1 by capitalizing on a 36-22 third quarter and leading by as many as 24 points. Seven-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 32 points.

RJ Barrett had 24 points for Toronto, which was without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (16.4 ppg, 5.9 apg) because of a hamstring injury.

See below for additional information on the Raptors-Cavaliers game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Game 2:

When: Monday, April 20

Monday, April 20 Where: Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Announcing team : Mark Followill (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Chris Mannix (courtside reporter)

: Mark Followill (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Chris Mannix (courtside reporter) YouTube TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Cavaliers lead 1-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview:

Mitchell extended his record streak of scoring at least 30 points in Game 1 of a playoff series to nine games (Michael Jordan is second with seven). The Cleveland superstar’s Game 1 streak dates to 2020 with Utah when he scored 57 points against Denver (the third-highest playoff total in NBA history).

James Harden added 22 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, and he now is the only player in NBA history with 20 points and 10 assists in a playoff game for five teams (Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland). Harden has score 20 points with 10 assists in 24 playoff games, tying him with John Stockton and Steve Nash for sixth all-time.

Brandon Ingram, Toronto’s leading scorer in the regular season at 21.5 points per game, was held to 17 points on only nine field goal attempts (his season average was 16.7 per game). The Raptors led the league in the regular season with 18.9 fast-break points per game but had only three fast-break points in Game 1, their fewest this season.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

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What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.