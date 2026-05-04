How to watch Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks, Game 1: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will open their Eastern Conference Semifinals series Monday night at Madison Square Garden on NBC and Peacock.

The third-seeded Knicks advanced from the first round with a playoff franchise-record 51-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6, becoming the only team in the NBA to win a series in each of the past four seasons.

The 76ers, the seventh seed, eliminated the Boston Celtics and became the 14th team in NBA history to win a series after trailing 3-1. Philadelphia is also the first No. 7 seed to beat the No. 2 in the East since the first round was expanded to seven games in 2003.

Teams that win in Game 1 have won 75.3% of playoff series in NBA history. The Knicks are seeking to make the conference finals for the second consecutive season. The 76ers are trying to make the conference finals for the first time since 2001 (when they reached the NBA Finals and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers), the third-longest conference finals drought behind Washington and Charlotte.

See below for additional information on the 76ers-Knicks game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks, Game 1:

When: Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York

Madison Square Garden in New York Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Opening game

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game preview:

The 76ers defeated the Celtics largely on the return of Joel Embiid, who returned from an emergency appendectomy on April 9 to play in the final four games of the series. Embiid had 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Game 7. Embiid led the series with 28 points per game and paced the Sixers with 9 rebounds per game and 7 assists per game.

“What changed in this series was Joel Embiid came back, and they were a completely different team,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said.

When Embiid starts Game 1, it’ll be his fifth consecutive game, his longest stretch since six in a row from Dec. 30-Jan.9. Since December 2023, he hasn’t played in more than six consecutive games.

Tyrese Maxey also has been a major factor for Philadelphia, averaging 26.9 points, 6.6 assists and a 40.9 minutes (most of any remaining player in the playoffs), and 16-year veteran Paul George made 22 of 40 3-pointers against Boston.

The Knicks are aiming for their first four-game winning streak in the playoffs since 1999 (when they won a franchise-record six consecutive in reaching the NBA Finals).

“It really came down to our defense,” New York point guard Jalen Brunson said of the Game 6 victory. “It allowed us to play fast. Allowed us to play in transition. And we made shots. Most importantly, it shows us what we’re capable of defensively. I think that’s really important.”

The Knicks also outscored the Hawks by 105 points in the First Round, the third-largest margin in a playoff series in NBA history behind Cleveland over Miami in the first round last year and Denver over New Orleans in the 2009 first round.

Karl-Anthony Towns had his second triple-double of the series in Game 6, becoming the first Knick with multiple triple-doubles in the same playoff series. OG Anunoby was also a presence for New York, averaging a personal-best 21.5 ppg in a playoff series while making 17 of 30 3-pointers and grabbing 8.7 rpg.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

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What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.