Reports: Other teams eyeing Dallas to see if it tries to trade Anthony Davis, but his market is small

There is a predictable pattern around the NBA: Whenever there is front office upheaval, other teams start to poke around, looking to go bargain shopping on players they like.

Enter the Dallas Mavericks, who fired general manager Nico Harrison and have replaced him with a couple of interim GMs in Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi, while a search is underway for a full-time replacement (Riccardi’s name is part of that search, and he is rumored to be coach Jason Kidd’s guy). With that, other teams are circling, expecting Dallas to make a move eventually, starting with potentially trading Anthony Davis, league sources have told NBC Sports. That is being reported elsewhere as well, here is how Tim Bontemps phrased it at ESPN:

The belief, from sources I spoke to, is that the Mavs moving on from at least Davis, if not both stars, was the optimal strategy. Those moves would help maximize the 2026 first-round pick in a loaded 2026 draft class -- the only selection Dallas controls the rest of this decade -- to reposition the franchise around 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

Notice how that is phrased: other teams think Dallas should trade Davis — and maybe Kyrie Irving — and essentially tank this season to use their 2026 first-round pick to get a young running mate for Cooper Flagg. That is the strategy I have written here at NBC Sports that the Mavericks should follow. That doesn’t mean that is the current thinking in Dallas, especially with both of them out injured (Davis is near a return, but owner Patrick Dumont wants more medical data on Davis’ calf strain before okaying his return).

Saying the Mavs should trade Davis is also a lot easier than putting together a workable deal.

Trying to find a Davis trade

There are a lot of moving parts here, let’s break it all down.

• Is Dallas going to let its interim GMs make a massive trade like this that sets the future direction of the franchise? The more logical scenario is for the Mavericks to let things play out and then allow the new GM to make the call, but will all that come together in time for the February trade deadline?

• Nobody is going to trade for Davis or Irving until they see them back on the court, healthy and playing well. Until then, everything is pure speculation.

• Neither Davis nor Irving is a 1A, best player on a championship team guy (the Lakers hoped Davis would take that mantle from LeBron, but it never happened, in part because LeBron never faded away that much). Davis and Irving are, at this point, No. 2 or 3 guys on a title team. This means that teams trading for them are not going to give up elite prices — the Mavs are not going to get back what they gave up to acquire Davis. However, if healthy, both players could be important parts of a contending or playoff team. There are just a limited number of those teams, and even fewer looking to trade for a high-priced big man.

• Davis is making $54.1 million this season, and the Dallas Mavericks are hard-capped at the second apron, which they are just $1.3 million below. That combination makes it incredibly difficult to find a trade partner during the season, especially since most of the teams he would go to are also facing a hard cap or other apron/tax issues.

• Davis is extension eligible this offseason, which is going to scare off some teams. Here is what one GM told Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“I just looked it up so I could say this to my owner if he asks me about it, AD is turning 33 in March and he’s going to be in position next summer where he’ll probably want a contract extension that would cost $70 million per year when he’d be 37,” one general manager said. He’s a great player, full stop. But when you consider a player at his age with his injury history, you’d also be trading for the stress of that extension. That plays into it.”

• What teams are interested? On FanDuel’s Run it Back show, John Wall floated the idea of Davis wanting to return to his native Chicago. He may want that, but would Chicago? The Bulls would want to swap older big men, sending out Nikola Vucevic in the trade, but would have to add a young player such as Coby White and another player (Isaac Okoro?) to make the math work, plus picks to interest Dallas. And why would Chicago do that, exactly? If they believe they have something to build around with Josh Giddey, Chicago should be looking for players on his timeline. Davis is not that.

• Golden State fits the “would take on an older player to try and win now” criteria and could use some help along the front line, but constructing a trade is very difficult (the Warriors are hard-capped at the second apron and just about $2 million below that number). Jimmy Butler for Davis straight up works under the cap (they have the same salary), but why would either team do that?

Would Golden State be willing to trade Draymond Green to get Davis? I imagine the answer to that is no, considering Green’s chemistry with Stephen Curry, but it’s another path. While difficult to construct (but can work with a third team involved), there is a trade that sends Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and another player, such as Buddy Hield, out of the Bay Area. Again, why would Golden State do that? Does this really make them better right now? Davis is a better player than Green in a vacuum, but at twice the salary and wanting an extension. Also, is Dallas willing to bet on Kuminga fitting next to Flagg and being a long-term part of what they are building? It’s hard to see the sides finding common ground.

• It’s possible a team like Sacramento or Phoenix could kick around a deal (the Kings could send out Zach LaVine or Domantas Sabonis), but do either of them want to get that much older with Davis?

• The bottom line is that while teams are poking around and think the Mavericks should trade Davis (and fans are clamoring for the bold move), finding a deal that actually makes sense for the Mavericks — with young players and picks to help them pivot around Flagg — is very difficult to find. And it’s more likely to happen around the draft or next offseason than in the next three months.