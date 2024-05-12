 Skip navigation
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Regions Tradition - Round Three
Ernie Els, Doug Barron share lead as Steve Stricker slips two back at Regions Tradition
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open with 6-2, 6-3 loss to Tabilo

nbc_pl_lowedown_240512.jpg
Lowe Down: Premier League title race predictions
nbc_pl_update_240512.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagreaxv2_240512.jpg
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Regions Tradition - Round Three
Ernie Els, Doug Barron share lead as Steve Stricker slips two back at Regions Tradition
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open with 6-2, 6-3 loss to Tabilo

nbc_pl_lowedown_240512.jpg
Lowe Down: Premier League title race predictions
nbc_pl_update_240512.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagreaxv2_240512.jpg
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Presidents Cup

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Taylor Pendrith climbs International Presidents Cup standings; 6 Canadians in top 20
As the Presidents Cup gets ready to head to Montreal later this year, six Canadians now find themselves in contention to make the International team.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Rd
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Rd
live
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
live
Cognizant Founders Cup: Rd. 4
LPGA Tour
Peacock
live
Myrtle Beach Classic: Rd. 4
PGA Tour
Peacock
live
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
5:00PM EDT
Regions Tradition - Final Rd
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel
5:00PM EDT
Regions Tradition: Rd. 4
PGA Tour Champions
Peacock

2024 Presidents Cup - Captains Day Visit
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls
Thumbnail
Furyk still unsure of Tiger’s role on U.S. Prez Cup team
The Sentry - Preview Day Three
Canadians eyeing two big events in 2024: Olympics and Prez Cup
presidents_cup_usa_2024_picks.jpg
Projecting the 24 Presidents Cuppers for 2024 in Montreal
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
International Presidents Cup team increases number of captain’s picks
clubhouse_1920_kingstonheath_2005.jpg
Kingston Heath to host ’28 Presidents Cup

Latest

furyk_1920_presidentscup17_ISO.jpg
Furyk named ’24 U.S. Presidents Cup captain
Jim Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain, will lead the U.S. team again, this time in the 2024 Presidents Cup matches.
SAS Championship - Round One
Weir to captain Intl. team at 2024 Prez Cup
Mike Weir will feel right at home as the International captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
kisner_1920_presidentscup22_d4_booze.jpg
Kisner brushes off Prez Cup hate mail sent to him
Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow and some personally gave him a piece of their minds.
love_spieth_1920_pc22.jpg
DL3 reveals superstitious events before Cup win
Speaking on Fred Couples’ show, U.S. captain Davis Love III revealed two superstitions that may or may not have helped Americans avoid a disastrous collapse.
immelman_1920_pc22.jpg
Immelman: Mixed Prez Cup idea ‘disrespectful’
International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman wants people to leave the event as it is.
immelman_1920_presidentscup22_d4_team.jpg
‘We’re going to win': Int’l with a loss, but not defeated
The International team didn’t win the Presidents Cup, but it didn’t leave Quail Hollow feeling defeated, either.
swkim_tkim_1920_pc22.jpg
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo leads Int’l side
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the losing International players and captains at Quail Hollow.
spieth_thomas_schauffele_cantlay_1920.jpg
Presidents Cup grades: Spieth leads U.S. team
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the victorious U.S. players and captain at Quail Hollow.
love_1920_presidentscup22_d4_cup_team_win.jpg
U.S. with another great win, but best team ever?
This U.S. team was being discussed as possibly the strongest ever. Did that assessment hold after another impressive win?
Spieth_1920_PresidentsCup22_Sunday_FistPump.jpg
Spieth caps 5-0 week with first singles victory
Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory.