Presidents Cup
As the Presidents Cup gets ready to head to Montreal later this year, six Canadians now find themselves in contention to make the International team.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Latest
Jim Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain, will lead the U.S. team again, this time in the 2024 Presidents Cup matches.
Mike Weir will feel right at home as the International captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow and some personally gave him a piece of their minds.
Speaking on Fred Couples’ show, U.S. captain Davis Love III revealed two superstitions that may or may not have helped Americans avoid a disastrous collapse.
International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman wants people to leave the event as it is.
The International team didn’t win the Presidents Cup, but it didn’t leave Quail Hollow feeling defeated, either.
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the losing International players and captains at Quail Hollow.
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the victorious U.S. players and captain at Quail Hollow.
This U.S. team was being discussed as possibly the strongest ever. Did that assessment hold after another impressive win?
Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory.