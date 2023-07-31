Harry Kane latest: Bayern Munich holding talks with Tottenham

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham Hotspur?

That’s been a question on the minds of Spurs fans — as well as fans of his suitors — for several years, and so far Kane has just continued to score goals for Tottenham and England at an exceptional rate.

Kane celebrated his 30th birthday on July 28 and he’s 47 goals behind Alan Shearer for the most goals in Premier League history, having passed Wayne Rooney late last season.

He’s coming off his second 30-goal Premier League season and was arguably the reason Spurs remained anywhere near the European places before finishing eighth on the table.

That triggered yet another manager change in North London, and now new boss Ange Postecoglou is waiting to find out whether Kane will be part of the bid to return Tottenham to Europe.

Where will Harry Kane play the 2023-24 season?

Tottenham wants Kane to stay but the free-scoring English center forward has not shown signs of willingness to sign a new deal with Spurs.

His contract ends after this season, meaning he can begin negotiating a free transfer to new club in January.

Tottenham risks losing him for nothing if that happened, which would be a shot straight across the club’s bow after it refused Manchester City’s advances two seasons ago.

Several reports say Bayern Munich is in London this week in a bid to convince Daniel Levy to sell Kane to the Bundesliga champions.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bayern officials are ready to offer a ‘club record bid’ for Kane. That would mean a transfer fee of close to $100 million for Kane.

Sky in Germany say that Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Eric Neppe have flown to London for talks. Per the report, with Sadio Mane set to leave Bayern for Saudi Arabia the German giants now have even more funds to spend on Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain has also been linked with interest in England’s all-time leading scorer, but Bayern may be Spurs’ best chance to capitalize on Kane now that Man United is expected to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.