Top News

nbc_smx_450recap_240914.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 450 Round 2 results, points after Texas Motor Speedway: Three riders to rule them all
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints
Sunday Aftermath: The Saints’ death star, Pacheco and Kupp’s injuries, and much more
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
FedExCup Fall update: Patton Kizzire nears Next 10; David Lipsky makes big jump

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
new_falcons.jpg
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kizzire's putter carried him atop Procore field

September 16, 2024 12:29 PM
Watch some of the top shots of the weekend at the Procore Championship and go inside the numbers of Patton Kizzire's sizzling putting performance, leading to his win.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_procore_240916.jpg
0:57
Kizzire’s putter carried him atop Procore field
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
6:26
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_procorechamprd3_240914.jpg
7:48
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
7:44
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_schauffele_240913.jpg
1:08
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
1:07
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_golf_procorechamprd1_240912.jpg
7:15
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
1:00
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
nbc_gt_rorysegment_240911.jpg
2:57
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
GettyImages-1920489643.jpg
8:37
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
