 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Tied with Nelly, Lydia eyeing back-to-back wins and LPGA HOF
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Beijing
Madison Chock, Evan Bates begin history bid at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Champs

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
nbc_pftpm_morris_240125.jpg
Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach
nbc_golf_pga_finauint_240125.jpg
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Tied with Nelly, Lydia eyeing back-to-back wins and LPGA HOF
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Beijing
Madison Chock, Evan Bates begin history bid at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Champs

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
nbc_pftpm_morris_240125.jpg
Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach
nbc_golf_pga_finauint_240125.jpg
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines

January 25, 2024 06:05 PM
Matthew Pavon talks after his stellar second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he carded the lowest round on the famed Torrey Pines South Course this week.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
1:50
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finauint_240125.jpg
1:18
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_detryint_240125.jpg
1:40
Detry keeps momentum on Torrey Pines South Course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_matsuyamaholeinone_240125.jpg
1:02
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_skytrackboothv2_240125.jpg
1:47
SkyTrak becoming ‘the whole solution’ for golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlapinterview_240125.jpg
10:09
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cobrabooth_240125.jpg
2:42
Cobra’s Dark Speed driver, irons can boost the bag
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleistbooth_240125.jpg
2:29
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlappresser_240125.jpg
9:09
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finauballspeed_240124.jpg
2:40
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayanalysis_240124.jpg
3:18
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_farmersinsopenrd1lites_240124.jpg
10:53
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Now Playing