Top News

Purdue Boilermakers Zach Edey
Sweet 16 nets another big win for Purdue and big man Zach Edey, 80-68 over Gonzaga
N.C. State Sweet 16
N.C. State keeps magical March Madness run alive with 67-58 win over Marquette
GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
Clark talks to Smylie about lip-out at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkaces_240329.jpg
Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces

Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2

March 29, 2024 08:22 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2hl_240329.jpg
8:09
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
1:04
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
3:33
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkaces_240329.jpg
2:13
Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkmissatplayers_240329.jpg
0:47
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
nbc_golf_smyliehour_clarkanalysisat15thhole_240329.jpg
6:54
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
2:44
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
3:35
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
nbc_golf_texaschildrenshl_240328.jpg
5:37
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
