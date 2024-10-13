Watch Now
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots ands standout moments from the third round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Up Next
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
McCarty's KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots ands standout moments from the third round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Wesley Bryan tosses his hat in the air after sinking a 14-foot putt that punched his ticket to the weekend at the first-ever Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Ivins, Utah.
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Blake's 500th start 'something you can't dream up'
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Kevin Yu.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Yu's dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Kevin Yu discusses his first career PGA Tour victory after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship and how he captured a lifelong dream with his parents in attendance.
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Bud Cauley is on a tear through three rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, as he remains bogey-free through 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson.