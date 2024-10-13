Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Leonard throws three TDs, runs for another as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
3 former NASCAR Cup champions cite how jarring Roval’s frontstretch chicane curbing is

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_teztd_241012.jpg
Gabriel finds Johnson for stellar 48-yard TD
nbc_cfb_oregononsidekick_241012_1920_1080.jpg
Oregon recovers rocket onside kick vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_egbukatd_241012.jpg
Howard delivers perfect TD throw to Egbuka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Leonard throws three TDs, runs for another as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
3 former NASCAR Cup champions cite how jarring Roval’s frontstretch chicane curbing is

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_teztd_241012.jpg
Gabriel finds Johnson for stellar 48-yard TD
nbc_cfb_oregononsidekick_241012_1920_1080.jpg
Oregon recovers rocket onside kick vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_egbukatd_241012.jpg
Howard delivers perfect TD throw to Egbuka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3

October 12, 2024 08:20 PM
Relive the best shots ands standout moments from the third round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_mattmccarty_241012.jpg
5:42
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd3_241012.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_glf_wesbryaneagle_241012.jpg
0:25
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
12:38
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd1_241010.jpg
9:14
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241009.jpg
6:05
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
9:37
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241006.jpg
1:21
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandersonfinalrd_241006.jpg
13:15
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinyuintv_241006.jpg
2:17
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcyoutube_241005.jpg
1:04
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandersonround3hl_241005.jpg
6:37
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Now Playing