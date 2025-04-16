 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado Kawasaki sign.JPG
Update: Jorge Prado begins training after shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Spencer Carbery
Spencer Carbery coached the Capitals to 1st in the East. His NHL colleagues rave about how he did it
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC's Harbour Town

April 16, 2025 02:04 PM
As if the perils of Augusta National weren't enough, Harbour Town Golf Links presents some dangers of its own -- especially the par-3 14th hole, which this weekend's RBC Heritage field will need to approach with caution.
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
5:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
3:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
2:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
2:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
1:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
3:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
1:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
0:56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
1:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
Related Videos

nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
nbc_pl_astonvillachampleague_250416.jpg
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
nbc_roto_kurtz_250416.jpg
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250416.jpg
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2025draftclass_250416.jpg
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_commanderstopgolf_250416.jpg
03:51
Simms: Prospects like zoo animals on Top Golf trip
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
nbc_pft_hunterbothsides_250416.jpg
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways
nbc_golf_ncaawestern_250415.jpg
05:41
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
nbc_pft_markandrews_250416.jpg
04:47
Is ‘something up’ with TE Andrews and the Ravens?
nbc_pft_daldraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Dallas Cowboys