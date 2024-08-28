Watch Now
Revisiting Hovland's 2023 Tour Championship win
Look back on the analytics behind Viktor Hovland's 27-stroke win at the 2023 Tour Championship ahead of 2024's event.
Look back on the analytics behind Viktor Hovland's 27-stroke win at the 2023 Tour Championship ahead of 2024's event.
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
Brandt Snedeker delivers a heartfelt speech after being named the PGA Tour's 2024 Payne Stewart Award winner, where he reflected on his admiration for Payne, the state of golf and much more.
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.
Schauffele, Clark lead Tour Championship bets
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter run through their favorite bets for the Tour Championship at East Lake, including action on Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Todd Lewis interviews Bland Cooper about the renovations to East Lake Golf Club, discussing what players can expect this week at the Tour Championship.
How Bradley outdueled Scott for BMW Championship
Go inside the numbers to relive the biggest turning points in Keegan Bradley's final-round battle against Adam Scott at the 2024 BMW Championship.
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
The Golf Today crew delivers a roundtable discussion on the aftermath of the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler's motivation to win a FedEx cup and more.
Is Bradley a lock for Presidents Cup?
The Golf Channel Podcast examines Keegan Bradley's chances of getting named to the Presidents Cup roster after winning the BMW Championship.
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and takes a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Rory follows ‘rocky’ tee shot with barefoot beauty
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.