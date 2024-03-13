Watch Now
Rory 'under no illusions' heading into The Players
Rory McIlroy gave PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan a vote of confidence and shared his expectations and the state of his game going into The Players.
Up Next
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
Nick Taylor walks Johnson Wagner through TPC Sawgrass' wicked par-5 second hole ahead of the 2024 Players Championship.
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
Nick Dunlap reveals what has surprised him most about life on the PGA Tour and his surreal experience going from amateur to The Players in the span of three months.
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
Bhatia: 'Awkward' TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
Akshay Bhatia reflects on his whirlwind journey to his first appearance at The Players and discusses his first impressions of TPC Sawgrass.
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
Rory 'under no illusions' heading into The Players
Rory McIlroy gave PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan a vote of confidence and shared his expectations and the state of his game going into The Players.
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
Ludvig Aberg discusses his rapid rise since kicking off his professional career, how he rose to the occasion at the 2023 Ryder Cup and his expectations for his first appearance at The Players in 2024.
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
Live from THE PLAYERS takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments from The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Slumps are a ‘frightening prospect’ for golfers
Slumps are a 'frightening prospect' for golfers
Live from THE PLAYERS examines the inevitable slump that every golfer will go through at some point in their career, analyzing what it takes to snap out of those occurrences.
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jay Monahan's press conference, discussing why it's important for the golf community to know the details regarding the PGA's negotiations with PIF.
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
Todd Lewis discusses Jay Monahan's recent comments on the future of golf and why the PGA Tour commissioner still has to rebuild the trust of the players.
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
Scottie Scheffler discusses the absence of a dominant player on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods got hurt, the impact of splitting the PGA Tour and LIV Golf on competition level and more.
Schauffele on Monahan: ‘Words are words’
Schauffele on Monahan: 'Words are words'
Xander Schauffele reacts to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's recent comments on the future of golf, what he expects this week at The Players Championship and more.