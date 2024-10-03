 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Is OU team to beat? Senior Drew Goodman joins; Storm displaces golf teams

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_241003.jpg
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year
American Flat Track 2024 - Jared Mees w flag.jpg
Jared Mees goes out on top with record 10th American Flat Track title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Is OU team to beat? Senior Drew Goodman joins; Storm displaces golf teams

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_241003.jpg
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints

October 3, 2024 02:20 PM
Dan Patrick doesn't want to hear the complaints about the current Wild Card format and explains why MLB needs the "tension" to open up the first round of the playoffs each season.
Up Next
nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
7:51
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
Now Playing
nbc_dls_bondsvsohtani_241003.jpg
7:16
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wildcard_241002.jpg
1:13
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_playofday_241002.jpg
1:36
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jbenchintv_241001.jpg
18:02
Bench: Rose was the epitome of hustle
Now Playing
nbc_dps_peterosefanrxn_241001.jpg
1:49
Rose’s competitiveness made his life complicated
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bigpapi_240930.jpg
12:24
Is Altuve a Hall of Famer?; Postseason predictions
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobnightengaleinterview_240927.jpg
5:12
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
5:30
Analyzing value of Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_oaklandathletics_240927.jpg
5:56
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
Now Playing
shoheijudge.jpg
2:10
Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
12:46
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
Now Playing