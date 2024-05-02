 Skip navigation
Top News

Riley Mahlman
Wisconsin tries to regain supremacy in the trenches under its 4th O-line coach in as many years
Dominion Energy Charity Classic - Round One
Jim Furyk, Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan split amicably after 25 years together
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogačar is starting his first Giro d’Italia as the overwhelming favorite

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240502.jpg
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chevtotreax_240502.jpg
Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham
nbc_pl_chevtothilites_240502.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game

May 2, 2024 02:21 PM
After a swarm of bees delayed the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, pest control specialist Matt Hilton came to clear the field. Hilton joins the Dan Patrick Show to walk through the moment.
nbc_roto_addholddropv2_240501.jpg
7:33
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Dodgers’ Pages
nbc_rbs_hendersonvsdelacruz_240501.jpg
3:48
Revisiting fantasy picks: Henderson vs. De La Cruz
nbc_rbs_troutsurgery_240501.jpg
3:40
Trout’s surgery makes fantasy outlook unclear
nbc_dps_obrienandstorialeintv_240501.jpg
10:05
How Jomboy Media grew into baseball podcast giant
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
1:14
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
1:37
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
1:32
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
nbc_yahoo_loperfido_240429.jpg
1:18
Powerful Loperfido could make noise for Astros
nbc_yahoo_bradley_240429.jpg
1:15
Bradley should be mixed-league asset upon return
nbc_roto_baseballwaiverpickups_240429.jpg
3:21
Time for managers to take a chance on Adell
nbc_roto_baseballcorrea_240429.jpg
2:59
Fantasy implications of Twins activating Correa
nbc_roto_baseballluzardo_240429.jpg
3:32
How concerned should managers be with Luzardo?
