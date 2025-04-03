 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox

April 3, 2025 03:37 PM
Eric Samulski weighs in on the Red Sox signing Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, and what he could potentially mean to Boston's lineup for the next decade.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_roto_kristiancampbell_250325.jpg
01:31
Add Campbell with ‘runway’ to prove self in majors
nbc_roto_smithshawver_250325.jpg
01:26
Smith-Shawver’s fantasy upside could be short-term
carter.jpg
01:21
Carter does not make Rangers Opening Day roster
nbc_roto_gelofv2_250324.jpg
01:44
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
nbc_roto_jobe_250324.jpg
01:27
Tigers P Jobe must strike more batters out in MLB
nbc_rotobaseball_mcclanahan_250324.jpg
01:14
McClanahan has nerve issue, starting season on IL

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:12
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_ffhh_11to30qbrankings_250403.jpg
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?