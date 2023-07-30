Watch Now
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Up Next
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Mic'd Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios' improved mechanics
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Jose Berrios' offseason tweaks to his mechanics while working with throwing coach Tom House's Mustard App to get more extension and locate pitches better.
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
MLB Network's Tom Verducci joins the show to discuss if Shohei Ohtani was anywhere close to being traded and explains why he believes keeping Ohtani was the right Move for Angels owner Arte Moreno
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Dan Patrick gives his analysis on Shohei Ohtani being pulled off the trade market and speculates if Ohtani was ever on the market.
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss who has the best odds for AL Cy Young, a list led by Gerrit Cole but perhaps sleeping on Felix Bautista.
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
'Narrow road' for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Jon Morosi joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the upcoming MLB trade deadline, highlighted by the potential trade of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick had a debut for the ages, going 4-6 in his first two games, but Connor Rogers discusses limitations that will hinder his fantasy value in 10- and 12-team leagues.
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Despite Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff's early second-half break out, fantasy managers should be cautious and only look to target him in shallow leagues.
Mauricio’s speed may result in late-season value
Mauricio's speed may result in late-season value
Connor Rogers discusses Mets' prospect Ronny Mauricio, detailing his improvements in the minors and his chance to become a late-season fantasy contributor with upside in speed and power.
‘Good chance’ Jones can contribute down stretch
'Good chance' Jones can contribute down stretch
Despite a high strikeout rate, Connor Rogers breaks down why Nolan Jones is in position to remain a fine fantasy contributor down the stretch.
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Connor Rogers discusses Kevin Ginkel's improvements on the mound and why he can be a source of saves in fantasy pending the Diamondbacks' decisions at the trade deadline.