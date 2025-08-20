The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Misc for Preview.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Montana v Missouri State
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Misc for Preview.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Montana v Missouri State
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins

August 20, 2025 05:54 PM
Look back on the most thrilling NASCAR wins that propelled racers into the NASCAR Playoffs.

Related Videos

daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_ffhh_lawrencev2_250820.jpg
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_ffhh_calvin_ridley_250820v2.jpg
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
nbc_ffhh_afc_predicitions_250820.jpg
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
nbc_ffhh_kenneth_walker_250820.jpg
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
nbc_ffhh_j_mcmillan_250820.jpg
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
nbc_ffhh_anthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_roto_usopenmens_v2_250820.jpg
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_250820.1.jpg
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_dps_dponanthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
bmw.jpg
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR
thumbnailtylerwarrenffhh.jpg
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
nbc_csu_top5moments_250820.jpg
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
caleb_williams_copy.jpg
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?
nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
nbc_csu_joeflacco_250820.jpg
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour