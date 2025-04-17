Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Wesley Bryan suspended by PGA Tour for competing with LIV players in YouTube match
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How to watch 2025 WNBA Draft: Schedule, date, time, draft order, location, headlined by Paige Bueckers
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Matt Shaw falling, JJ Wetherholt rising
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Top Clips
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Watch Now
Pacers will struggle against 'unstoppable' Giannis
April 17, 2025 12:04 PM
Jay Croucher and Jay Dinsick preview the Pacers vs. Bucks first-round playoff series, discussing why Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at a level that could spell trouble for Indiana.
Related Videos
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
01:31
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
Latest Clips
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five
06:48
GM mock draft: Raiders get ‘star’ in Jeanty
07:23
GM mock draft: Cowboys land top TE Warren
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
04:47
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
12:17
Flacco has ‘no expectations’ for who Browns start
08:37
Simms: Hunter is ‘made for the modern-day NFL’
11:57
Quality of other positions may minimize Rd. 1 QBs
12:38
HLs: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Final Round
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
