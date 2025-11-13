How Purdy's status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Purdy's status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
November 13, 2025 11:55 AM
Against a "very gettable" Cardinals' defense, Kyle Shanahan's 49ers make for a worthy Week 11 bet and "fair play" at -3 thanks to key reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball.
Related Videos
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans
02:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Giants
03:52
NFL Week 11 preview: Bears vs. Vikings
04:46
NFL Week 11 preview: Chargers vs. Jaguars
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. Bills
03:48
Week 11 preview: Panthers vs. Falcons
06:01
Campbell’s play-calling designed to ‘dominate’
09:16
Eagles’ offense ‘should not be this hard’
04:24
NFL Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Patriots
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Dolphins
01:54
Chiefs to ‘handle business’ vs. Broncos post-bye
05:31
Dungy: Winner of Chiefs-Broncos will win AFC
03:56
Are Bills or Bucs more primed for a bounce back?
02:01
Ravens-Browns in Week 11 ‘a fun handicap’
02:33
Packers ‘don’t have a lot’ on offense anymore
09:20
Debating desirability of Giants’ HC opening
11:55
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
Latest Clips
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
04:24
Markkanen to stay hot after bounce back game
16:31
Exploring potential trades for Mavs’ Davis
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
13:55
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
10:57
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
07:45
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
02:29
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’
02:54
How Winston stayed ready for opportunity to start
09:03
Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue