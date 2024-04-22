 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Ryan announces his retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Report: Eagles GM Howie Roseman is making calls about trading up in the first round
Syndication: The Enquirer
Sam Hubbard underwent significant ankle procedure following 2023 season

Recent Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Ryan announces his retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Report: Eagles GM Howie Roseman is making calls about trading up in the first round
Syndication: The Enquirer
Sam Hubbard underwent significant ankle procedure following 2023 season

Recent Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18

April 22, 2024 12:38 PM
Chris Simms reveals the third part of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft to Connor Rogers, explaining why he foresees Rome Odunze going off the board at No. 18 to the Bengals, a Seahawks-Rams trade and more.
Up Next
USATSI_23045996.jpg
13:08
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Now Playing
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
15:52
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Now Playing
jj_mpx.jpg
15:11
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
Now Playing
nbc_simms_safetycompv2_240417.jpg
6:43
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_edgerrincooper_240417.jpg
6:41
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
10:34
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ennisrakestraw_240417.jpg
7:01
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_csu_devontasmithdealV2_240415.jpg
10:59
Eagles jump market to extend Smith
Now Playing
nbc_csu_wrcomps_240415.jpg
25:44
NFL draft WR comps: Harrison Jr. the next Green?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_drakemaye_240415.jpg
7:50
Maye, McCarthy big question marks entering draft
Now Playing
nbc_simms_playerstoevaluate_240415.jpg
8:43
Elliss, Turner among toughest draft evaluations
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
6:08
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Now Playing