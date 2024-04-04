Watch Now
Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft CB rankings
Connor Rogers breaks down the cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, from Iowa's Cooper DeJean to Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft safety rankings
Connor Rogers breaks down the safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, from Minnesota's Tyler Nubin to a pair of standouts from Utah.
Are Texans now the best NFL team in Texas?
NFL analyst and former quarterback Sean Salisbury joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Houston Texans trading for Stefon Diggs, potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and more.
What’s the Bills’ plan after trading Diggs?
Dan Patrick wonders how the Stefon Diggs to Houston trade is anything but a step back for the Buffalo Bills and questions what the plan is for the team to be a title contender moving forward.
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Bo Nix and Chris Simms analyze the Oregon quarterback's 2023 game film against USC, discussing his progressions, his throwing mechanics and how he breaks down the defense.
Inside Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon
Bo Nix sits down with Chris Simms to discuss following in his father's footsteps by playing at Auburn before ultimately deciding to transfer to Oregon.
Oregon QB Nix talent ‘formed’ by dad’s coaching
Chris Simms is joined by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, where Nix looks back on his childhood being coached and trained by his father.
Rice met with police over street-racing incident
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine next steps for Rashee Rice, given his involvement in Saturday’s incident, and outline if the NFL could get involved.
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC East to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including WR in Buffalo, QB in New England and more.
College football reportedly exploring Super League
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports that college football presidents and executives are exploring the creation of a “Super League” and map out how the concept could be executed.
Legislators reportedly pitching Kansas to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports Kansas legislators are attempting to get the Chiefs to move to Kansas and question if the Chiefs would consider a city in Texas.
Bills need ‘variety of guys’ to replace Diggs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore notable free agent WRs as options to replace Stefon Diggs and dive into draft prospects that could be game ready for the NFL level.