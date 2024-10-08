 Skip navigation
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs

Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start

October 8, 2024 10:21 AM
The Dan Patrick Show crew reacts to the breaking news of the New York Jets reportedly firing head coach Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start to the 2024 season.
3:32
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
2:24
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs
7:47
This or That: Bigger surprises through NFL Week 5
9:24
Run coming for Bengals after another slow start?
9:03
Mahomes, Kelce lead Chiefs’ complementary football
19:44
Chiefs ‘sluggish and inevitable’ again vs. Saints
15:56
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
4:09
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
12:41
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
12:25
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
10:07
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
4:28
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
