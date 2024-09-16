 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chiefsbengals_240915.jpg
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chiefsbengals_240915.jpg
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Vikings were in total control against 49ers

September 15, 2024 11:05 PM
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
5:38
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
7:10
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefsbengals_240915.jpg
4:45
Can Bengals take moral victory after Chiefs loss?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
1:36
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
0:42
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
0:19
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_remembering911_240911.jpg
6:11
Garrett recalls moving experiences after 9/11
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pumpthebrakes_240911.jpg
18:36
Pump the brakes on Vikings, Cowboys after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_calebstroud_240911.jpg
8:07
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rookieqbs_240911.jpg
11:22
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_matthewberry_240908.jpg
1:14
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_lionssegment_240908.jpg
1:54
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Now Playing