NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to unpack the QB moves from early free agency and question whether Kirk Cousins and the Falcons or Russell Wilson and the Steelers are closer to a Super Bowl right now.
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how the Packers made some of the strongest transactions, while the Dolphins were at the other end of the scale and the Giants flew under the radar.
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms discuss their favorite reported deals among running backs from Day 1 of NFL Free Agency, including Saquon Barkley to the Eagles and Josh Jacobs to the Packers.
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how Howie Roseman managed to reportedly sign Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff away from the New York Giants and Jets as free agency began.
How Heyward honors his father’s legacy
Peter King sits down with Steelers veteran Cam Heyward to reflect on how his late father Craig remains a steady presence in his life, why he's committed to charitable endeavors and what he wants his legacy to be.
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
Lions center Frank Ragnow praises the play of quarterback Jared Goff after Detroit's 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers.
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Derrick Barnes catch up with Kaylee Hartung following the Detroit Lions' 31-23 Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
Mike Florio provides an update on Lions OC Ben Johnson's head coaching opportunities and explains why many in league circles believe he's likely to land with the Washington Commanders.
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
Baker Mayfield sits down with Rodney Harrison to talk about finding his comfort zone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when he earned the trust of the team.
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell express their love for Detroit Lions fans and share the team's mindset heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
Aidan Hutchinson sits down with Mike Tirico to reflect on helping the Detroit Lions earn their first playoff win in over 30 years, playing for his hometown team, his dance background and much more.