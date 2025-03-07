McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke
Manuel powers to 100m freestyle victory
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke
Manuel powers to 100m freestyle victory
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
ONE YEAR OUT:
Top Team USA storylines for the 2026 Winter Paralympics
Close
Watch Now
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
March 6, 2025 08:03 PM
18-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh comfortably wins the women’s 200m butterfly, showing why she’s one of the world’s best young athletes at the TYR Pro Swim Series.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue