Watch Now
Arsenal 'absolutely on fire' in 5-0 win v. Burnley
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's impressive 5-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
Chelsea strikes first as Raheem Sterling takes his time to beat Ederson and give the Blues a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 25
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 25
Relive the four-goal thriller between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James' Park in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 25
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 25
Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi helped guide Nottingham Forest to three critical points against 10-men West Ham at the City Ground in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Wolves Matchweek 25
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Wolves Matchweek 25
Relive Wolves' impressive 2-1 victory against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
Ollie Watkins' brace led the way for Aston Villa en route to a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 25
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 25
Bukayo Saka's brace led the way for the Gunners as Arsenal keep pace with the top of the table with a dominant 5-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 25.
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest's win v. West Ham
Callum Hudson-Odoi scores in injury time to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal cushion and secures three points for his side against 10-men West Ham at the City Ground.
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth
Matt Ritchie taps in Newcastle's equalizer in injury time against Bournemouth at St. James' Park.
Phillips sent off against Nottingham Forest
Phillips sent off against Nottingham Forest
West Ham go down to 10 men following Kalvin Phillips' red card for a dangerous tackle on Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White.
Havertz makes it 5-0 for Arsenal against Burnley
Havertz makes it 5-0 for Arsenal against Burnley
Kai Havertz dribbles through Burnley's defense before slotting home Arsenal's fifth goal at Turf Moor.
Semenyo stuns Newcastle to give Bournemouth lead
Semenyo stuns Newcastle to give Bournemouth lead
Antoine Semenyo buries his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over the Magpies at St. James' Park.