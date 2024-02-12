 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace undergoing 'a time of change'

February 12, 2024 02:53 PM
David Ornstein joins Anna Jackson to discuss the latest news surrounding Roy Hodgson's future as manager at Crystal Palace following a poor run of results.
nbc_pl_ornsteinonchelsea_240212.jpg
2:39
Chelsea backing Pochettino ‘wholeheartedly’
nbc_pl_chelseatactics_240212.jpg
6:02
What’s Chelsea’s best starting XI?
nbc_pl_riceverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
13:57
Every touch: Rice torments West Ham in homecoming
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvbha_240212.jpg
3:43
Every touch: Super-sub Son rescues Spurs v. BHA
nbc_pl_haalandeverytouchveve_240212.jpg
6:31
Every touch: Haaland snaps goal drought v. Everton
nbc_pl_trossardeverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
9:09
Every touch: Trossard flourishes as false 9 v. WHU
nbc_pl_quansaheverytouchvbur_240212.jpg
16:29
Every touch: Quansah steadies Reds’ defense v. BUR
nbc_pl_sakaeverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
13:26
Every touch: Saka hammers West Ham with brace
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_jpwbrennanjohnson_240211.JPG
4:11
Johnson: Scoring v. Brighton a ‘special feeling’
nbc_pl_jpwsonfull_240211.JPG
4:57
Son shares emotions of return after Asian Cup
