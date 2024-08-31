Watch Now
Wood heads Nottingham Forest in front of Wolves
Chris Wood has the City Ground rocking early as his header gives Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead against Wolves.
Traore gets Fulham’s equalizer v. Ipswich Town
Antonee Robinson's cross finds Adama Traore in the box, who tucks away the Cottagers' equalizer against Ipswich Town in the first half at Portman Road Stadium.
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
Amadou Onana scores his second goal of the season to put Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham
Liam Delap opens his scoring tally for the Tractor Boys with a screamer from outside the box to give his side a 1-0 lead against Fulham at Portman Road Stadium.
Bellegarde’s belter puts Wolves level v. Forest
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde answers the bell with a wonderstrike from distance to put Wolves back on level terms against Nottingham Forest.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 3
Look back on a chaotic Matchweek 3 fixture between Arsenal and Brighton, where both sides battled to a draw following Declan Rice's controversial red card.
Did Rice deserve red card for Arsenal v. Brighton?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton and debate over the referee's decision to send Declan Rice off for his second yellow card offense.
Pedro equalizes for Brighton against Arsenal
It's officially game on for Brighton at the Emirates as Joao Pedro tucks away the Seagulls' equalizer just minutes after Arsenal went down to 10 men.
Rice sent off for second yellow v. Brighton
After being booked in the first half, Declan Rice kicks the ball away as Brighton gets set to take a free kick and receives a second yellow card as Arsenal go down to 10 men.
Havertz lifts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Brighton
Bukayo Saka plays in Kai Havertz, who lofts his effort into the back of the net to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead over the Seagulls at the Emirates.
Breaking down Deadline Day, best PL deals
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola react to Transfer Deadline Day news and reflect on their favorite deals in the Premier League.
Premier League winners, losers from summer window
The PST Extra crew picks out the sides that upgraded the most during the summer transfer window and those that fell flat.