Top News

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark has career-high 31 points, 12 assists as Fever beat Sky 100-81 despite Reese record
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith hits 3-run homer, Dodgers extend NL West lead to 5 games with 10-9 win over D-backs
US Open 2024 - Day 3
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1ips1_240831.jpg
Traore gets Fulham’s equalizer v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240831.jpg
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_goalips1ful0_240831.jpg
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark has career-high 31 points, 12 assists as Fever beat Sky 100-81 despite Reese record
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith hits 3-run homer, Dodgers extend NL West lead to 5 games with 10-9 win over D-backs
US Open 2024 - Day 3
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1ips1_240831.jpg
Traore gets Fulham’s equalizer v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240831.jpg
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_goalips1ful0_240831.jpg
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Wood heads Nottingham Forest in front of Wolves

August 31, 2024 10:13 AM
Chris Wood has the City Ground rocking early as his header gives Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead against Wolves.
nbc_pl_goalful1ips1_240831.jpg
1:20
Traore gets Fulham’s equalizer v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240831.jpg
1:16
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_goalips1ful0_240831.jpg
1:31
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_goalwol1nf1_240831.jpg
1:03
Bellegarde’s belter puts Wolves level v. Forest
nbc_pl_arsbha_240831.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_arsbhapostgame_240831.jpg
2:43
Did Rice deserve red card for Arsenal v. Brighton?
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240831.jpg
1:19
Pedro equalizes for Brighton against Arsenal
nbc_pl_ricered_240831.jpg
2:27
Rice sent off for second yellow v. Brighton
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240831.jpg
1:31
Havertz lifts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pst_pldealsrankeddeadlineday_240829.jpg
12:26
Breaking down Deadline Day, best PL deals
nbc_pst_teamswonlostsummerwindow_240829.jpg
13:19
Premier League winners, losers from summer window
nbc_pst_muliv_240829.jpg
14:27
‘Hard to judge’ Man U ahead of Liverpool match
