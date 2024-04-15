 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
The Masters - Round One
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
Busch could be more than a platoon player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
The Masters - Round One
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
nbc_yahoo_marsh_240415.jpg
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
nbc_yahoo_busch_240415.jpg
Busch could be more than a platoon player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Palmer completes hat-trick with chip v. Everton

April 15, 2024 03:54 PM
For the second time in three matches, Cole Palmer registers a hat-trick after chipping Jordan Pickford from distance to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
1:18
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerpkgoal_240415.jpg
1:43
Palmer scores fourth goal with penalty v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_240415.jpg
1:18
Jackson volleys Chelsea 4-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoal2_240415.jpg
1:26
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoal_240415.jpg
1:11
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinchelsea_240415.jpg
1:58
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinliverpool_240415.jpg
2:26
Amorim among Liverpool candidates to replace Klopp
Now Playing
nbc_pl_titlerace_240415.jpg
4:34
Man City ‘a firm favorite’ to win Premier League
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinsmixedzone_240415.JPG
4:00
Watkins not surprised by Villa’s upset of Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
2:26
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240414.jpg
9:34
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsavlreact_240414.jpg
2:56
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
Now Playing