 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Fred Ridley: Augusta National currently assessing impact after ‘catastrophic’ Helene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_240928.jpg
Palmer’s second extends Chelsea’s lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_guehigoalcry_240928.jpg
Guehi slots home Palace’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240928.jpg
Rutter’s header gives Brighton lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Fred Ridley: Augusta National currently assessing impact after ‘catastrophic’ Helene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_240928.jpg
Palmer’s second extends Chelsea’s lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_guehigoalcry_240928.jpg
Guehi slots home Palace’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240928.jpg
Rutter’s header gives Brighton lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Palmer equalizes for Chelsea against Brighton

September 28, 2024 10:24 AM
Cole Palmer slots home the goal after a brilliant pass from Nicolas Jackson to get Chelsea level with Brighton at 1-1.
Up Next
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240928.jpg
2:31
Palmer’s second extends Chelsea’s lead v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guehigoalcry_240928.jpg
1:15
Guehi slots home Palace’s opener v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240928.jpg
1:26
Rutter’s header gives Brighton lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240928.jpg
2:00
Mbeumo’s stunner puts Brentford up v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240928.jpg
1:43
Guardiola: Man City lost momentum v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_240928.jpg
2:18
Howe proud of Newcastle United’s effort in draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newmc_240928.jpg
8:53
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 6
Now Playing
mpx_new.jpg
1:56
Man City weren’t ‘clinical’ late v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240928.jpg
3:18
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240928.jpg
1:16
Gvardiol puts Man City in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxparta_240924.jpg
26:43
Analyzing Arsenal’s controversial goal v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_clashoftitans_24024.jpg
7:07
PL RAW: Man City rescue a point against Arsenal
Now Playing