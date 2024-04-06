 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Ingrid Lindbland personifies players’ love of being an amateur
Spencer Strider
MRI shows damage to Braves ace Spencer Strider’s elbow ligament, leaving status for season in doubt
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Lottie Woad birdies final two holes to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shoemakerpostrdintv_240406.jpg
Shoemaker finishes as runner-up at Augusta
nbc_pl_postgamebhaars_240406.jpg
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
nbc_soc_uswntvjpnhilites_240406.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Ingrid Lindbland personifies players’ love of being an amateur
Spencer Strider
MRI shows damage to Braves ace Spencer Strider’s elbow ligament, leaving status for season in doubt
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Lottie Woad birdies final two holes to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shoemakerpostrdintv_240406.jpg
Shoemaker finishes as runner-up at Augusta
nbc_pl_postgamebhaars_240406.jpg
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
nbc_soc_uswntvjpnhilites_240406.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 31

April 6, 2024 02:35 PM
Arsenal take care of business against Brighton and secure three points at the Amex to go one point clear of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.
Up Next
nbc_pl_postgamebhaars_240406.jpg
5:43
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
1:28
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
1:47
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240406.jpg
2:48
Saka tucks away penalty to go up 1-0 v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbouhilites_240406.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Bournemouth MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolwhu_240406.jpg
12:09
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ful_new_240406.jpg
8:34
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevburhilites_240406.jpg
9:38
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlbre_240406.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutmorrisgoal_240406.jpg
1:47
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_new_goal1_240406v2.jpg
0:45
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolwhu_wardprowsegoal_240406.jpg
1:03
Ward-Prowse’s Olimpico puts West Ham 2-1 in front
Now Playing