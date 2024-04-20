Watch Now
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34
Relive Brentford's 5-1 drubbing of Luton Town, where four different players scored for the Bees in a dominant victory at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 34.
Up Next
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
Morris: Luton's 5-1 loss a 'learning experience'
Carlton Morris discusses Luton Town's 5-1 loss to Brentford, diving into how the team must 'bounce back' to avoid relegation.
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford
Analyzing Luton's 'shocking' loss to Brentford
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe unpack Luton Town's 5-1 defeat to Brentford and discuss why the Hatters came out so flat at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
Watch highlights from Burnley's 4-1 victoy over Sheffield United in Matchweek 34, where the Clarets earned a much-needed victory at Bramall Lane.
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
Luke Berry scores Luton Town's only goal in a blowout against Brentford at Kenilworth Road.
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal
Schade smashes home Brentford's fifth goal
Kevin Schade scores Brentford's fifth goal of the day to give the Bees a 5-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson makes an instabt impact, building upon Burnley's lead over Sheffield United moments after subbing on in the match.
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford’s massive lead
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford's massive lead
Keane Lewis-Potter heads it in as Brentford takes another step to securing their Premier League safety against Luton Town.
Pinnock heads Brentford 3-0 ahead of Luton Town
Pinnock heads Brentford 3-0 ahead of Luton Town
Ethan Pinnock's header gives Brentford the 3-0 lead over Luton Town in a rout at Kenilworth Road.
Foster slots Burnley 3-1 in front of Sheffield
Foster slots Burnley 3-1 in front of Sheffield
Lyle Foster slots home Burnley's third goal to put the Clarets ahead of Sheffield United 3-1.
Hamer’s strike cuts Sheffield United’s deficit
Hamer's strike cuts Sheffield United's deficit
Gustavo Hamer's brilliant strike keeps Sheffield United in it against Burnley at Bramall Lane.
Wissa flicks home Brentford’s second goal
Wissa flicks home Brentford's second goal
Yoane Wissa finds the gap in the defense to give Brentford the 2-0 advantage over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.