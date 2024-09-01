 Skip navigation
Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Three
Great Britain and Ireland, with Catriona Matthew at the helm, wins first Curtis Cup in 8 years
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_240901.jpg
Diaz’s double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240901.jpg
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240901.jpg
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240901.jpg
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 3

September 1, 2024 10:56 AM
Chelsea had multiple opportunities to put the match to bed, but Crystal Palace refused to give in and managed to salvage a point away from home at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 3.
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240901.jpg
1:40
Diaz’s double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240901.jpg
1:36
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
nbc_pl_newtot_highlight_240901.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_newtot_isakgoal_240901.jpg
1:33
Isak gives Newcastle 2-1 lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_newtot_burngoal_240901.jpg
1:08
Burn’s own goal puts Tottenham back on level terms
nbc_pl_chevcry_ezegoal_240901.jpg
1:33
Eze’s curler puts Crystal Palace level v. Chelsea
1:11
Barnes blasts Newcastle in front of Tottenham
1:11
Barnes blasts Newcastle in front of Tottenham
jackson_goal_chelsea.JPG
1:25
Jackson tucks away Chelsea’s opener v. Palace
4:00
Does Howe have a future at Newcastle United?
4:00
Does Howe have a future at Newcastle United?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsterling_240901.jpg
2:35
Ornstein details Sterling’s, Sancho’s loan moves
nbc_pl_garyneville_240901.jpg
3:16
Neville explains how Ugarte helps Man United
nbc_pl_manliv_preview_240901.jpg
3:59
Man United have a ‘huge opportunity’ v. Liverpool
