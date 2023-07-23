Watch Now
Extended highlights: Chelsea 4, Brighton 3
The first match of the 2023 Premier League Summer Series resulted in a seven-goal thriller that saw Chelsea hold off 10-man Brighton to win 4-3 in Philadelphia.
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
Roberto de Zerbi explains his major takeaways from Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series, and discusses Joao Pedro's role moving forward following an impressive performance.
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
Check out this unique perspective from the referee's body camera from Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea
Billy Gilmour speaks to the media following Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series and explains what it was like facing his former team.
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s performance
Mauricio Pochettino reflects on some of Chelsea's standout performers, including Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk, from Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Welbeck discusses Brighton’s preseason preparation
Danny Welbeck joins the desk to recap Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
Jackson reflects on win against Brighton
Nicolas Jackson speaks with Rebecca Lowe following Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Undav pulls Brighton within one goal of Chelsea
Deniz Undav keeps his cool in front of the Chelsea goal and pulls Brighton back within one goal of Chelsea with just minutes remaining in the Premier League Summer Series.
Pedro scores penalty, reduces deficit to Chelsea
Joao Pedro draws the penalty and converts from the spot to give Brighton a lifeline against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
Jackson finishes counter-attack against Brighton
Nicolas Jackson found himself on the receiving end of Marc Cucurella's through ball to put Chelsea ahead of Brighton by three goals in the Premier League Summer Series.
Gallagher gives Chelsea a two-goal lead
Conor Gallagher finds the back of the net as Chelsea increases their lead to two against Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Chilwell praises Premier League Summer Series
Ben Chilwell takes some time during Chelsea's Premier League Summer Series match against Brighton to explain what it's like to play in this event.