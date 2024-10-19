Watch Now
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Everton Matchweek 8
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's trip to Portman Road Stadium, where the Toffees bested the Tractor Boys in a 2-0 victory in Matchweek 8.
Chelsea set for ‘fascinating’ battle v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.
Arsenal must take responsibility for red cards
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's red card issues following the Gunners' loss to Bournemouth.
Arteta discusses Arsenal’s red card issues
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounds off following his side's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after his side finished the match with 10-men for the third time this season.
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.
Iraola explains how patience paid off v. Arsenal
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola reflects on his side's 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Vitality.
Rice: Arsenal have ‘kicked ourselves in the foot’
Declan Rice shares his thoughts on Arsenal's red card issues this season after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Bournemouth in Matchweek 8.
Christie ‘buzzing’ after win against Arsenal
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his thoughts on the Cherries' impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
Watch full-match highlights one of the biggest upsets of the Premier League season as Bournemouth take down 10-man Arsenal 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 8.
Bournemouth showcase quality in win over Arsenal
Commentators Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock share their firsthand takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win against Arsenal in Matchweek 8.
Cook: Bournemouth ‘dug deep’ to beat Arsenal
Lewis Cook speaks to the media following Bournemouth's incredible 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Vitality.
Bournemouth outgun Arsenal in shock upset
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Bournemouth's impressive 2-0 win over 10-man Arsenal at the Vitality in Matchweek 8.