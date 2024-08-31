Watch Now
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Fulham Matchweek 3
Ipswich Town earn their first point of the Premier League season in an entertaining draw against Fulham at Portman Road Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
Everton manager Sean Dyche speaks to the media following his side's stunning 3-2 loss to Bournemouth after leading 2-0 with just a few minutes left in the match.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
Relive one of the most improbably comebacks in Premier League history as Bournemouth overcome a 2-0 deficit in the final minutes of the match to snag all three points from Everton at Goodison Park.
Haaland on hot start: ‘I can’t complain’
Erling Haaland speaks to the media following his hat-trick performance for Manchester City against West Ham in Matchweek 3.
Haaland’s hat-trick for Man City v. West Ham
Relive Erling Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City against West Ham at the London Stadium.
Arteta: Rice’s red card changed the game
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Declan Rice's controversial red card against Brighton in Matchweek 3.
Is Haaland the best PL striker we’ve ever seen?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Erling Haaland's hat-trick hero performance for Manchester City in a 3-1 victory over West Ham in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 3
Erling Haaland makes it two hat-tricks in a row as he helps guide Manchester City to a 3-1 victory against West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Haaland seals hat-trick to make it 3-1 v. West Ham
Erling Haaland scores a hat-trick for the second week in a row to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead over West Ham late in the second half at London Stadium.
Haaland rockets Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
Erling Haaland makes it a brace with a powerful left-footed finish into the roof of the net to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead against West Ham at London Stadium.
Dias’ own goal brings West Ham level v. Man City
Jarrod Bowen's cross takes a deflection off Ruben Dias and finds the back of the net to put the Hammers back on level terms against Manchester City at London Stadium.
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. West Ham
Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring as he takes advantage of West Ham's lackadaisical defending and puts Manchester City 1-0 in front at the London Stadium.