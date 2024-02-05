 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Cortina sliding track rebuild eyed for 2026 Olympics; IOC asks for backup plan
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, has season-ending injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_bfa_chiefsdynasty_240205.jpg
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
nbc_yahoo_washington_240205.jpg
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Cortina sliding track rebuild eyed for 2026 Olympics; IOC asks for backup plan
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, has season-ending injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_bfa_chiefsdynasty_240205.jpg
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
nbc_yahoo_washington_240205.jpg
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Foden's header puts Man City ahead of Brentford

February 5, 2024 04:15 PM
Phil Foden's brace gives Manchester City a 2-1 advantage against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
1:28
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240205.jpg
0:59
Foden equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240205.jpg
1:20
Maupay puts Brentford in front of Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25jangoals_240205.jpg
11:54
Top 25 Premier League goals of January 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw23_v2_240205.jpg
5:20
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
19:19
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jorginhoeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
10:43
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinseverytouchvshu_240205.jpg
7:08
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
8:44
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardmixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
5:46
Odegaard: Arsenal ‘showed up’ with season on line
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jorginhomixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
4:57
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Now Playing