MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg

Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State’s opening victory over West Virginia
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_drewallarallthrows_230902.jpg
Every Allar attempt from opening win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: West Ham United 2, Luton Town 1

September 1, 2023 05:07 PM
A late goal from Mads Juel Andersen wasn't enough for Luton Town as West Ham United secure three points at Kenilworth Road.
nbc_pl_cooperintv_230902.jpg
4:36
Cooper recaps ‘massive’ result over Chelsea
nbc_pl_postecointv_230902.jpg
2:25
Postecoglou: Tottenham ‘stayed calm’ v. Burnley
nbc_pl_pochetintv_230902.jpg
2:47
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea’s loss to Forest
nbc_pl_sonintv_230902.jpg
1:57
Son credits teammates for hat-trick v. Burnley
nbc_pl_haalandintv_230902.jpg
1:24
Haaland after hat-trick v. Fulham: ‘I’m back!’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230902.jpg
2:09
Howe laments Newcastle United’s loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230902.jpg
2:25
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
nbc_pl_bre_bou_230902v2_1920x1080__071880.jpg
17:00
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
nbc_pl_fergusonintv_230902.jpg
1:45
Ferguson ‘delighted’ with hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_fergusonhattrick_230902.jpg
4:04
Ferguson’s hat trick for Brighton v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhanewanalysispost_230902.jpg
2:19
Le Saux: Brighton ‘feel unique in many ways’
