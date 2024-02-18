Watch Now
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to analyze how both Liverpool and Wolves were able to turn defensive positions into goal-scoring opportunities in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
How Chelsea picked Manchester City's defense apart
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze how Chelsea were able to have so much success against Manchester City in their 1-1 draw in Matchweek 25.
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap the Sunday slate of matches including Brighton's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United and Manchester United's nail-biting win against Luton Town.
Lowe Down: Are Man City’s title chances wavering?
Lowe Down: Are Man City's title chances wavering?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 25, including Manchester City's status as title favorites, Erling Haaland's goal-scoring, Manchester United's future, and more.
Ten Hag: Man United lost ‘focus’ v. Luton Town
Ten Hag: Man United lost 'focus' v. Luton Town
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Edwards: 'No excuses' for loss to Man United
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards shares his thoughts on his side's hard-fought 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Wilder: Sheffield United in a 'difficult place'
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 loss to Brighton at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town
Hojlund: Man United 'lucky' to beat Luton Town
Rasmus Hojlund analyzes his and Manchester United's performance in a 2-1 win against Luton Town and credits the Hatters for making life difficult at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Luton Town in an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Man United MWK 25
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Man United MWK 25
Relive Manchester United's nail-biter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, where a brace from Rasmus Hojlund was just enough for the Red Devils to escape with three points against a tenacious Hatters side.
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Carlton Morris' header beats Andre Onana and reduces Luton Town's deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Hojlund doubles Man United's lead v. Luton Town
The Red Devils are off and running as Rasmus Hojlund makes it 2-0 for Manchester United against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.