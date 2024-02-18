 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
nbc_pl_lowedown_240218.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Man City’s title chances wavering?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
nbc_pl_lowedown_240218.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Man City’s title chances wavering?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break

February 18, 2024 02:40 PM
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to analyze how both Liverpool and Wolves were able to turn defensive positions into goal-scoring opportunities in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
4:09
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
10:28
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240218.jpg
6:06
Lowe Down: Are Man City’s title chances wavering?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eriktenhagintv_240218.jpg
1:31
Ten Hag: Man United lost ‘focus’ v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bobedwards_240218.jpg
1:21
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chriswilderintv_240218.jpg
1:03
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240218.jpg
2:29
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuanalysis_240218.jpg
2:38
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuhl_240218.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Man United MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
1:05
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
1:22
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
1:20
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing