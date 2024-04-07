 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppsegment_240407.jpg
Klopp offers advice to Titans’ Callahan
nbc_pl_masoncrosby_240407.jpg
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
nbc_pl_rooney_240407.jpg
Rooney previews Manchester United v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppsegment_240407.jpg
Klopp offers advice to Titans’ Callahan
nbc_pl_masoncrosby_240407.jpg
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
nbc_pl_rooney_240407.jpg
Rooney previews Manchester United v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Newgarden explains love for Liverpool

April 7, 2024 09:38 AM
Josef Newgarden joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his Liverpool fandom, his experiences in IndyCar, and his love for Nashville.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kloppsegment_240407.jpg
3:50
Klopp offers advice to Titans’ Callahan
Now Playing
nbc_pl_masoncrosby_240407.jpg
2:02
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rooney_240407.jpg
2:48
Rooney previews Manchester United v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_katiemoon_240407.jpg
2:44
Moon discusses preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ledleykingintv_240407.jpg
2:22
King: Postecoglou has turned Tottenham around
Now Playing
nbc_pl_babelintv_240407.jpg
2:33
Babel: Why Liverpool can win the Premier League
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_v2_240407.jpg
19:09
PL Update: Arsenal down Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamebhaars_240406.jpg
5:43
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhaars_240406.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
1:28
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
1:47
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240406.jpg
2:48
Saka tucks away penalty to go up 1-0 v. Brighton
Now Playing